Michigan Commit Film Study: Dominick Giudice

At the time Freehold (N.J.) Mater Dei defensive end Dominick Giudice committed to Michigan, the three-star prospect was Michigan’s 4 pledge of the 2021 class. After a big holiday weekend where U-M landed both Junior Colson and Jaydon Hood, the Wolverines now stand at No. 6 in the nation, but Giudice is one of the more underrated recruits of the bunch.

Standing at 6-4 and 262 pounds at the time of his commitment, Giudice is a long defensive lineman who is continuing to add muscle, which has been a priority of the U-M pledge over the offseason.

Though he is listed as a weak-side defensive end, Giudice more often played on the strong-side of the D-Line last year according to Mater Dei defensive line coach Shannon Hoadley. Giudice switched from weak-side as a sophomore to the seven-tech role in 2019, and he shined in that position to the tune of 24 sacks, which led the state of New Jersey.

On film, Giudice uses a quick burst off to aid his pass rush skills, which is one of sharper aspects of his game. Giudice stays low and has strong, powerful hands that pop opposing linemen at the point of attack. The Michigan commit also breaks out a refined swim move to help beat tackles on the edge.

With the speed of a linebacker on the edge of the formation, Giudice is efficient in his pursuit of the ball carrier and does not overcommit. As part of his rush defense, Giudice sheds blockers fairly well. Often times, the three-star is moving so quickly that linemen have difficulty redirecting or stalling Giudice from his intended target.

Shortly after Giudice committed to Michigan, Hoadley spoke to Wolverine Digest about what the U-M coaching staff should expect from Giudice when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

“Dom’s leverage is probably his best attribute,” Hoadley said. “He has great first jump off the ball with the snap of his punch through his hips and through his hands, to be able to extend out and launch, to be able to get vision to understand what’s going on in the backfield. Then again, he’s so good at his football acumen of game film study to understanding what formations are going to present a play with a higher percentage of what’s going to run, he’s already looking at what is going on while his hands and feet are still moving… That’s where he really succeeds.”

Given his experience at both positions, Giudice could seemingly play either weak-side defensive end on account of his speed, but he is also adding muscle and bulking up, so his natural frame may lend itself to a role on the strong-side of the formation. In either instance, Giudice’s versatility is an advantage that Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua will have at his disposal down the road.

In terms of his overall athleticism, Giudice plays offensive tackle for Mater Dei, and Hoadley predicted that he will be playing both ways 99% of the time during the 2020 season. On top of that double duty, Hoadley mentioned that Giudice also long snaps for his team and is one of “the best in the area” at that particular skill as well.

While Giudice may only land on the rankings as a three-star prospect, he can do a lot from as a defensive lineman, and Hoadley says that his character, work ethic and film study will carry him the rest of the way.

How do you see Dominick Giudice’s Michigan career turning out? Will he be a one or two-year starter as a Wolverine? Let us know!