Michigan Commit Film Study: Giovanni El-Hadi

As Michigan’s very first 2021 commit, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi has served as a staple for the Wolverines in this cycle.

Measured at 6-6 and 300 pounds, El-Hadi is a blue chip prospect that has also worked as a strong recruiter for Michigan in the 2021 cycle. El-Hadi has been vocal in convincing other prospects to choose Michigan, and both he and five-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy are two of the most active U-M pledges on Twitter.

And while El-Hadi is already an asset to Michigan on social media, he has the makings to be an even stronger asset for U-M when he arrives to college. Last season, El-Hadi spent time at both left and right tackle, so he has worked on his kick step from both sides of the football. This positional flexibility could be a boon for Michigan depending on how the depth chart looks when he arrives.

On tape, one of the most noticeable aspects of El-Hadi’s game is his aggressiveness. Not only does the Michigan commit finish blocks, El-Hadi looks to register pancake after pancake and even goes for multiple blocks in a single play. At the high school level, El-Hadi has a considerable size advantage over most of his opponents, but the four-star prospect shows an abundance of strength and uses it well when opening up running lanes.

With solid length, El-Hadi has strong pop in his hands, which helps him redirect pass rushers in pursuit of the quarterback. He also moves extremely well for his size, which allows for the talented blocker to either pull to the other side of the formation or to head downfield and start blocking linebackers at the second level.

According to 247Sports.com, El-Hadi is listed as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 68 recruit overall in the 2021 class, and that is the position Wolverine Digest expects for him to play when he initially arrives at Michigan. However, 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu sees the possibility for El-Hadi to slide inward to offensive guard if need be.

“Well-developed already but still has room to fill in,” Trieu said. “Well muscled. Measured 6-foot-4 at The Opening, so could play tackle or guard. Has great bend. Is flexible and has good twitch. Is able to handle outside speed rushers, but can re-direct against counter moves. Very good in pass protection. Gets good leverage and push in the run game and plays mean there. Still working on his technique and is just starting to get out and compete against higher levels of competition. Has the athletic tools and intangibles to be a kid who starts multiple years on the Power 5 level. Has the potential to develop into an NFL draft choice.”

Based on his footwork, El-Hadi appears nimble enough to compete at tackle at Michigan. The Wolverines have shown a willingness to put out the five most talented offensive linemen regardless of position in recent years, so El-Hadi has an opportunity to see the field even if U-M has a logjam at tackle when he arrives.

Giovanni El-Hadi is the longest-standing Michigan commit in the 2021 class, and he oozes potential as a tackle at the next level but has the ability to play guard as well. How early do you see him reaching the field at Michigan? Let us know!