Michigan Commit Film Study: Tyler McLaurin

As the first pledge of a two-commit weekend, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin chose Michigan and pushed the Wolverines’ class the No. 8 nationally. Since that time, Michigan has dropped to the No. 11 position, but McLaurin’s commitment stands out as one of the more impactful players to choose U-M in the 2021 class.

Standing at 6-3 and 210 pounds, McLaurin is an athletic linebacker that also plays basketball in the offseason. Bolingbrook uses McLaurin at middle linebacker in its defense, and his lateral agility is part of what makes the Michigan commit so effective.

In pass protection, McLaurin can flow to either side of the field, and 247Sports.com has the prospect listed as an outside linebacker. While he may shift outside in college, he has the athleticism to contribute at any of the linebacker positions. McLaurin moves side to side well, but his quick reactions in play recognition make him a quality asset in the middle.

“The first thing you’re going to see is if you know football, he’s a very smart and instinctual player,” Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow told Wolverine Digest. “He knows exactly what people are trying to do, how they’re trying to exploit the defense. He makes them pay by hitting those windows.”

Unlike many players, McLaurin’s father is a football coach as well, serving as the defensive coordinator for Bolingbrook’s sophomore squad. With that added background, McLaurin has grown up around the game and uses that experience to his advantage.

“He understands the defense,” Ivlow said. “He understands offenses. He knows where the hole is going to be, and usually he does an excellent job of anticipating too. He usually guesses right when he guesses, so he’s got a good nose for the ball and he understands football period. He understands exactly what people are trying to do with film study and stuff like that. He’s special.”

According to Ivlow, McLaurin could even develop into a defensive end down the road as he gains weight if Michigan would like to use him there, which speaks to his overall athleticism and acumen in rushing the passer. McLaurin sheds blocks well in pursuit of the ball, and this trait would help him keep offensive linemen at bay.

However, by all accounts Michigan plans to use him as a linebacker, and 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu shared his evaluation of the Michigan commit.

“A true 6-foot-2 and looks bigger than his listed weight, but has the room to add some needed bulk,” Trieu noted. “Is not likely to play much heavier than 225-235 in college though. Solid athlete who shows he can play in space. Can shoot gaps quickly and has good acceleration. Smart and instinctive. Can still get stronger and while speed is not a deficiency, he can still improve on his top end. Athleticism and smarts suggest he is a safe bet as a Power Five starter and capable of playing MIKE or SAM.”

With some versatility in where he is used at the next level, McLaurin is a key piece of Michigan’s 2021 class. He is from the Chicago area, much like U-M five-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy, and the highly touted recruit is a very academically driven individual as well. Overall, McLaurin is a good fit and should help replenish the linebacker depth when he arrives at Michigan.

