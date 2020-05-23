WolverineDigest
Rocco Spindler Names Michigan To Final 5

Eric Rutter

In the 2021 recruiting cycle, Michigan has put a priority on gathering a collection of talented offensive lineman to—in time— help replace the four O-Lineman U-M sent to the NFL Draft this year.

Though this crop of blockers won’t reach Ann Arbor for another season, Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warriner has done an exceptional job of identifying talent and landing said recruits. With Giovanni El-Hadi at tackle, Greg Crippen at guard and Raheem Anderson at center, U-M has balance so far, but the team is not done recruiting up front.

Right now, it appears that the Wolverines are pushing for two more pledges, one at tackle and another at guard, to end up with five total. One of the very top prospects on U-M’s board is Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler.

As a blue-chip in-state prospect, Spindler has taken several visits to Ann Arbor, and the 6-4.5, 315-pound recruit has grown familiar with the Michigan program.

And on Friday, Spindler released his top five schools, and the Wolverines made the cut.

Spindler, who is teammates with four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, is also big on LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

Over the course of the past two months, there have been multiple rumblings connecting Spindler to both Notre Dame and Penn State. For the 2021 class in particular, Penn State has recruited the state of Michigan at a very high level with pledges from three-star linebacker Kobe King, four-star cornerback Kalen King and four-star safety Jaylen Reed. The Nittany Lions are hoping to parlay this momentum into the eventual commitment of Spindler.

LSU, however, is a longtime favorite to land Dellinger when it comes time for him to announce, so there is reason to believe the Tigers are a legitimate threat in the race for Spindler as well.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, has enacted a strong recruiting effort, and multiple Fighting Irish 2021 commits have pushed for Spindler to join their recruiting class as well. Spindler has visited Notre Dame’s campus before, and he has a close relationship with the ND staff.

Finally, Ohio State is recruiting at a pace unparalleled at the moment with the No. 1 class in the country. The Buckeyes see Spindler has a potential asset along the offensive line down the road, and OSU’s ability to snag a highly coveted prospect from the state of Michigan would be a bonus for the team. Still, Michigan is hoping Warriner’s recruiting success can extend to Spindler when he eventually commits.

Rocco Spindler is one of Michigan’s top targets at offensive guard. Do you think the Wolverines will eventually secure a pledge from Spindler? Why or why not? Let us know!

