One Up, One Down: Garrett Dellinger and Owen Prentice

Not long after a two-commit weekend pushed Michigan to No. 8 nationally in the 2021 recruiting class rankings, U-M continued to receive a jolt to its recruiting efforts when Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger put the Wolverines into his final four.

Up: Dellinger puts Michigan in top group

Throughout the 2021 cycle, Michigan has long made Dellinger a focus of its search for a top tier offensive line haul. Standing at 6-6 and 280 pounds, Dellinger is billed as a high level tackle that can finish blocks in the run game or keep a clean pocket in pass protection.

Dellinger is currently listed as a top 100 prospect and the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country, and Michigan is working to convince the in-state prospect to stay close to home for his college career.

With LSU, Ohio State and Penn State also making the cut, Michigan has a trio of strong recruiting schools to go toe-to-toe with. Right now, Ohio State has the No. 1 class in the country for the 2021 cycle, and LSU is coming off of a national championship winning season, so the Tigers should finish with an elite class as well.

That said, U-M offensive line coach Ed Warriner has done a sound job on the recruiting trail, and Dellinger is considering his future in Ann Arbor. Dellinger has visited campus multiple times already, and his teammate, four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, is a top target for the Wolverines as well, though the two are not believed to be a package deal.

Recently, LSU has received numerous crystal ball predictions on 247Sports.com for Dellinger’s services, but the Michigan staff is still working to earn his pledge when he announces his commitment.

Down: Prentice focusing on schools other than Michigan

Elsewhere in the country, Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea four-star offensive guard Owen Prentice chopped his focus down to seven schools recently. Michigan was listed as a school of “high” interest on 247Sports.com, but the Wolverines were not part of his top group.

Wolverine Digest caught up with the No. 8 guard in the country to find out where Michigan stands and if U-M can work its way back into consideration for his pledge.

“I was actually scheduled to visit Oklahoma and LSU in March,” Prentice said. “I believe it was the week after quarantine started is when I was supposed to be at LSU, then Oklahoma was later in the month… I’m [still] looking to make the LSU trip. I haven’t really talked to Oklahoma that much, so I probably won’t do that. I’m definitely going to try to get down to LSU.”

As for Michigan’s position in his recruitment, the four-star lineman indicated that it is unlikely that U-M works its way back into his top group.

“Right now, I am just focusing on those seven schools,” Prentice said. “I’m not really looking for any other schools to be added that have already offered.”

At the moment, Prentice is planning on committing either at the end of summer or “maybe into the fall,” so Michigan has a chance to convince the top 10 guard to reconsider, though it would be a surprise.

Look for Michigan to continue focusing on a couple other guards in the 2021 cycle. It is believed that U-M is only looking for one more guard to commit, so after that pledge comes, the Wolverines are likely to shut down its search at the position.

Regarding potential candidates to fill that role, Spindler is towards the top of Michigan’s board, as is Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough four-star Drew Kendall.

How would you like for Michigan to cap off its 2021 offensive line recruiting? Would you aim to land two tackles or two guards to close out the ’21 cycle? Let us know!