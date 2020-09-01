SI.com
Top Four Quarterback Targets In 2022

BrandonBrown

It's now September 1, which means college coaches can reach out to their top targets in the 2022 class. The Michigan staff has doled out at least 160 offers to rising juniors with a small handful of those going to quarterbacks. 

The Wolverines have been set at QB in the 2021 class since May 11 of last year when JJ McCarthy pulled the trigger and committed to the maize and blue. That has allowed the staff to focus on the 2022 group, which is really starting to round into form. Based on previous communication, Sept. 1 developments and overall stance as prospects, these four quarterbacks are at the top of Michigan's board.

Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton pro-style quarterback Nicco Marchiol

Marchiol is pretty outspoken on Twitter and he's mentioned Michigan quite a few times on that platform and is quite comfortable talking about the Wolverines in a glowing way.

"My relationship with Michigan has been just as strong as when they first recruited me my freshman year," Marchiol said. "I’ve become very close with Coach [Ben] McDaniels and him and I both know how much more our relationship is than just a recruit and a coach. It would be a blessing to be able to play in The Big House under Coach Harbaugh."

The 6-2, 216-pounder has 25 offers to choose from and seems to be highest on Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and USC.  

Atlanta Pace Academy dual-threat quarterback MJ Morris

Morris has more than 30 offers to his name including from powers like Alabama, Georgia and LSU. He also likes Clemson but doesn't have an offer from the Tigers. At 6-1, 175 pounds, he can really get it done with his legs and is a phenomenal thrower on the move. Morris is wide open but does feel like he's leaning toward the southern schools.

Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy

At 6-4, 215 pounds and with extremely long arms, Murphy is the most impressive looking prospect on this list. He definitely passes the eyeball test and plays like a big timer, which is why he has nearly 30 offers. He doesn't have an official top group, but most think Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA are in the best position right now.

Martin (Tenn.) Westview dual-threat quarterback Ty Simpson

Simpson is a lot like Michigan commit JJ McCarthy in terms of his build, arm talent and overall athletic ability. One main difference, howerver, is that he's from Tennessee and is probably a Vols lean at this time. Southern powers like Alabama, Clemson, Florida and LSU are also involved, making it seem like Michigan doesn't have much of a shot. The 6-2, 185-pounder did say that things are going really well with U-M at this time, it just feel like they're going even better with a few other schools closer to home.

