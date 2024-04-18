2026 Four-Star OL Will Conroy Loved The Energy At Michigan
In the lead up to the Spring Game, Michigan has been hosting a laundry list of talented recruits on campus, and this past week was no exception. Particularly, U-M received a visit from one of its recent offer recipients in 2026 Cleveland (Oh.) St. Ignatius offensive lineman Will Conroy, and the Wolverines received high remarks all around.
“I loved the staff,” Conroy told Wolverine Digest. “Obviously, the weight room is the biggest in the country, and it definitely was impressive. I had a sit down meeting with coach [Grant] Newsome, I loved it, just talking ball, and I spoke to coach [Tony] Alford and [Sherrone] Moore. I just loved everybody’s energy and attention to detail.”
Based on that rundown, Conroy received a pretty extensive tour of the facilities, and it’s no surprise that the team’s new weight room caught his attention. Past that, the Wolverines coaching staff met with Conroy and gave him a preview of what being a Michigan football player looks like. And since the Wolverines are able to hit the practice field right now, Conroy saw what that entails from a training perspective as well.
“It was a more split up practice due to the Spring Game coming up,” Conroy said. “They were split up into Maize and Blue squads.”
Even with a more subdued environment in light of the Spring Game, Conroy had an opportunity to walk around campus, meet with the coaches and evaluate if Michigan fits his personal collegiate criteria.
Standing at 6-3 and 280 pounds, Conroy has a host of Power Five offers to his name. Joining Michigan in that crowded group are schools like Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Michigan entered the picture with a scholarship offer on April 6.
READ MORE: WR Cristian Dixon Enters Transfer Portal
Currently, Conroy is not playing a spring sport at St. Ignatius, instead choosing to train through the offseason. However, he does have a wrestling background and competed on the mats this winter.
This weekend, Conroy is planning to be in College Station as he visits Texas A&M’s campus.
What do you think of Michigan’s recruiting efforts as of late? Did you expect more momentum on the recruiting front after winning the National Championship? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.