Xavier Townsend On Cloud Nine After Michigan Offer

In the 2022 class, Michigan is closely monitoring one of the nation's most explosive running backs in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep's Xavier Townsend.

Back in December, Michigan was only the second program to extend Townsend an offer, but the dynamic ball carrier's recruitment has caught quite a bit of steam. Since that time, Townsend has received scholarships from Rutgers, UCF, West Virginia, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Pitt, so his national interest is clearly trending upwards.

Regarding his opportunity to play football at Michigan, Townsend remembers the exact day that he landed his offer towards the end of an otherwise normal school day.

“My coach called me down to the office, and as I opened the door I see the head coach, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh,” Townsend told Wolverine Digest. “I froze. I was just shocked. So, we sat down and had a conversation, which ended up with him offering me. I was just happy. It was an amazing day that day.”

The fact that Townsend received an offer from the Wolverines was exciting news not only for him but his family as well. Townsend has relatives that live in Pontiac, so he is familiar with the area, and he also has a former teammate who currently plays for U-M in Jaylen Harrell. During the recruiting process, Harrell was a four-star defensive end.

With those connections, Townsend has heard a bit about what playing for Michigan is like.

“It's a team atmosphere from what I can see,” Townsend said. “From what Jaylen has told me, it's a family up there. They are going to get after it every day. They are gong to work hard, and not only working hard on the field but they focus in the classroom. You're not only going to get football out of it. You're going to get a good degree.”

From a visit standpoint, Townsend mentioned that he would “definitely” like to take a visit to Michigan, and both Georgia Tech and West Virginia are locations he'd like to see as well.

Standing at 5-10 and 170 pounds, Townsend is listed as an all-purpose back, and he offers a wealth of big-play ability at the high school level. Townsend is speedy enough to take a handoff the the house, has the tackle breaking ability to dodge defenders and is an accomplished weapon in the passing game as well. These aspects also benefit Townsend in the punt and kickoff return phases of the game, so he brings quite a bit to the table.

“I would view my game as someone electric, someone that can get out in space and really make some moves,” Townsend said. “Not only can I make people miss and outrun them, but I have some power behind me too. I can run through tackles and break other tackles as well.”

Over the offseason, Townsend says he is working on his top-end speed. Before the coronavirus quarantine hit, Townsend has been practicing with the Berkeley Prep track and field team for a couple weeks, and he was eager to eclipse his 11.1-second 100-meter dash time.

“Just breakaway speed right now, trying to get another gear in my toolbox,” Townsend said. “I'm working on cleaning up my routes, getting off jams and everything. I'm working on the finer details and the mechanics of my game.”

These areas are of pinnacle important for the speedy 2022 running back. Look for Townsend to continue rising on the recruiting trail as more tape becomes available.

Are Townsend's connections to the U-M program enough to reel him in? Would you start Townsend out on special teams or give him carries out of the backfield first? Can he contribute in the slot? Let us know!