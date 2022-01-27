Michigan Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan football players continue to evaluate their future with the program, which is resulting in some tough decisions for some of them.

In a not-so-surprising move, reserve defensive back Sammy Faustin has entered the transfer portal. Faustin was not listed on Michigan's active roster this fall due to medical reasons.

"Due to medical reasons, Sammy decided to step away from the team and will reevaluate after this year. He remain on athletic aid," a Michigan spokesperson said back in August.

Over the course of his career, Faustin appeared in just nine games and made just two tackles during his four years at U-M. Obviously this past year was a bit of a loss since he wasn't participating with the team.

Faustin hails from Naples, Fla. and had some upside when he arrived ta Michigan as a long, lean and speedy cover man. He bounced around between cornerback and safety while at U-M and obviously never really found his way. Still, with his length and athleticism, he's very likely to find a new home where he can play some meaningful snaps with two years of eligibility left.

Faustin is reserve defensive back No. 4 to enter the transfer portal from Michigan following in the footsteps of George Johnson, Andre Seldon and Darion Green-Warren. None of these departures should be viewed as issues as the Wolverines are set to return Gemon Green and DJ Turner at the least, while welcoming in one of the more deep and talented secondary recruiting classes in the country, led by five-star cornerback Will Johnson and high four-star safeties Zeke Berry and Keon Sabb.