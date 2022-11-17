Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Sherrone Moore & Jesse Minter, Blake Corum, U-M Defense

After speaking with Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, it's not hard to understand why this team is so good. Both coaches are sharp, detail-oriented, focused and highly organized. After hearing both of them speak, you get the sense that they absolutely know what they're doing and have every intention in putting their guys in a position to succeed. Have things been perfect on both side of the ball this year? Obviously not. But, Moore and Minter are chasing perfection as well as any coaching duo in the country.

As for the rest of the Wolverines, it's all about Illinois this week. Obviously that matchup with Ohio State looms very large, the Illini aren't scrubs. They will roll into Ann Arbor with one of the better defenses in the country and the nation's leading rusher in Chase Brown ready to tote it alongside Blake Corum. Brown is a little dinged, and certainly hasn't seen a defense like Michigan's, but he and his teammates can't be slept on. With that said, I see the Wolverines covering the large 18-point spread as the march to 12-0 continues.