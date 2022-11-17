Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Sherrone Moore & Jesse Minter, Blake Corum, U-M Defense

Michigan is getting it done on both sides of the ball and Sherrone Moore and Jesse Minter are obviously huge reasons why.

After speaking with Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, it's not hard to understand why this team is so good. Both coaches are sharp, detail-oriented, focused and highly organized. After hearing both of them speak, you get the sense that they absolutely know what they're doing and have every intention in putting their guys in a position to succeed. Have things been perfect on both side of the ball this year? Obviously not. But, Moore and Minter are chasing perfection as well as any coaching duo in the country.

As for the rest of the Wolverines, it's all about Illinois this week. Obviously that matchup with Ohio State looms very large, the Illini aren't scrubs. They will roll into Ann Arbor with one of the better defenses in the country and the nation's leading rusher in Chase Brown ready to tote it alongside Blake Corum. Brown is a little dinged, and certainly hasn't seen a defense like Michigan's, but he and his teammates can't be slept on. With that said, I see the Wolverines covering the large 18-point spread as the march to 12-0 continues.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Wolverines

jesse minter
Football

Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Sherrone Moore & Jesse Minter, Blake Corum, U-M Defense

By Brandon Brown
jesse minter
Football

The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

U-M Football Assistant Accepts Head Coaching Position

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221113_171815232
Football

Numbers Don't Lie: Across The Board, On Both Sides Of The Ball, Michigan Is Getting It Done

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_113512443
Football

U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football blake corum
Football

Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, JJ McCarthy & Passing Game

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_135446078
Football

Blake Corum Is Elite And So Is Michigan's Defense

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_133957655
Football

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

By Christopher Breiler