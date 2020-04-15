Michigan Football Snapshot: Aidan Hutchinson

Rising junior Aidan Hutchinson has been seeing meaningful snaps since game one as a true freshman and now he's one of Michigan's most dependable players as well as a budding leader. As a true sophomore last year, Hutchinson racked up 68 tackles including 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's relentless, massive and extremely talented, which could make for a special junior season. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Hutchinson's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

At 6-6, 278 pounds, Hutchinson is a beast. He's also long and athletic and, because of that size, can play several positions along the defensive line. We saw him slide inside last year in Michigan's "cheetah" package but he's most at home as the anchor defensive end. He barely came off the field last year and will have the same type of role in 2020.

Because he's already been an every-down player, I'm not sure how much better his numbers will be. I'm sure Aidan would say he'd like to get more stops behind the line of scrimmage, which would include sacks, but he's already been pretty productive.

Aidan's dad, former All-American defensive tackle Chris Hutchinson, once recorded 10 sacks in a season, which Aidan almost can't believe according to one of Chris' stories. I don't think Aidan would ever say it, but I'm sure he'd love to get to 10 sacks or even eclipse it, allowing him to pass dear old dad's season mark.

If as a junior, Hutchinson can record 70 tackles with 12 for loss and 8-10 sacks, he'd likely be an All-American like his dad was and perhaps looking at himself on mock drafts. Those numbers are realistic and should be a lofty goal for the big junior in 2020.