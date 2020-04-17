WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football Snapshot: Ambry Thomas

Brandon Brown

As a returning starter, expectations are obviously pretty high for a guy like Ambry Thomas. The rising senior cornerback battled back from colitis last summer to return to the starting lineup in the opener and never looked back. Last season, Thomas recorded 38 tackles including three for loss and picked off three passes. He also broke up seven other passes and recovered two fumbles. Whenever the season starts, Thomas should be viewed as one of U-M's defensive cornerstones.

2020 Outlook

In 2019, Thomas rotated some with Lavert Hill and Vincent Gray, but still played a lot of snaps. I expect that number to go up in 2020 with only young, unproven guys now behind Thomas and Gray on the cornerback depth chart.

It's hard to predict numbers for defensive backs. Higher tackle numbers means the front seven isn't getting it done and inflated interception numbers, albeit great for the stat column, means that the defensive back is being thrown at a lot. You really don't want your starting cornerback making a lot of stops and really good DBs don't get many shots at interceptions because they simply aren't thrown at often enough. 

Thomas piling up around 40 tackles again would be a good mark and picking off three or four passes would mean he's making the most of his opportunities. He's long, fast and sticky in coverage and will likely get some chances in Michigan's man-to-man defense. It's hard to imagine him really pumping his numbers up from last year but we'll see how he's used and how much Don Brown switches up his defense in the next campaign.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roundtable: Should Michigan Pursue Transfer JT Daniels?

With the former five-star USC quarterback in the transfer portal, we weigh in on whether Michigan should pursue JT Daniel.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

Over It

Michigan Adds Defensive End T.J. Guy To 2021 Class

Continuing its steam, Michigan’s 2021 class momentum by adding three-star defensive end T.J. Guy to the fold on Friday.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/17/20

Thoughts on Juwan Howard's first official recruiting class.

Steve Deace

by

UMfb

New Michigan Commit T.J. Guy Could Develop As Strong-Side Defensive End

After landing a pledge from defensive end T.J. Guy, Michigan now has nine members in the fold for the 2021 class. Wolverine Digest spoke with Guy’s high school coach, Mike Redding, to get a feel for what Michigan fans can expect out of Guy down the road.

Eric Rutter

Two Five-Star Michigan Targets And The G-League; What's It Mean For College Basketball?

Isaiah Todd is headed to the G-League and Greg Brown might soon follow suit.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 8 — Zach Carpenter

Michigan has a big hole to fill at center and Zach Carpenter should be the guy.t

Brandon Brown

Thomas Explains Why Harbaugh Was The Right Man For The Job

Former Wolverine Dymonte Thomas reflects back to the 2015-16 seasons and why Michigan needed Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage

Where Wolverines Will/Should Go In The 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is only a week away, and Michigan's football program should be well-represented with selections.

Steve Deace

Announcement Primer: 2021 DE T.J. Guy A Michigan And Boston College Battle

With three-star defensive end T.J. Guy announcing later today, it appears to be a race between Michigan and Boston College. Who holds the edge at the moment? A.J. Black from BC Bulletin stopped by to share some insight.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 9 — Mazi Smith

Mazi Smith is going to be needed on the interior of the defensive line.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy