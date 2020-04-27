WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Snapshot: Brad Hawkins

Brandon Brown

 Rising senior Brad Hawkins started 10 games alongside Josh Metellus last year giving U-M a really solid duo of safeties week in and week out. Metellus was just drafted by the Vikings but Hawkins will be back in Ann Arbor for one more season and should be one of the leaders of the defense.

The 6-1, 218-pounder finished the season with 53 tackles and a pass breakup. He should've had an interception but it was taken away from him on a terrible pass interference call against Khaleke Hudson during the Notre Dame game. He was very solid all year long and is a very proven tackler — that's what shows up most on his highlight tape from last year.

2020 Outlook

Hawkins is going to be entrenched as a starter from day one and is the perfect kind of veteran to bring along the supremely talented rising sophomore Daxton Hill in the back of the secondary. Since he was on the field quite a bit last year, it's hard to imagine his numbers changing much. His role shouldn't change much in 2020 so a similar year has to be the floor. He did miss two games, so a slight bump is expected.

Look for Hawkins to be on the field in all circumstances as long as he's healthy. If he is, a season filled with at least 60 tackles, four or five pass breakups and a couple of interceptions needs to be the goal. That would be a very productive season for the senior safety and should put him on draft boards come this time next year.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/27/20

We begin a series this week called NFL Draft Truth Serum. And the first dose answers why Ohio State has owned Michigan for 15 years now.

Steve Deace

MORandy

New Michigan Commit Ja’Den McBurrows Brings Tight Coverage And Return Skills To U-M Secondary

Three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows is Michigan’s latest commit, and the talented prospect plans to make an impact when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Draft Notes

The Wolverines tied for second nationally with 10 players drafted over the past three days. What does it all mean? Some thoughts.

MichaelSpath

Discussing Donovan Peoples-Jones' Skid, Potential Production In Cleveland

Donovan Peoples-Jones is supremely talented but what's that mean for his future in Cleveland?

Brandon Brown

Indianapolis Colts snag Jordan Glasgow in Round 6

Jordan’s Glasgow became the 18th defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh era picked in the NFL Draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in Round 6 on Saturday afternoon, marking the 10th U-M player taken in 2020.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Grad-Transfer Mike Danna Goes To The Chiefs In Round 5

From Central Michigan to Michigan as a grad-transfer and now to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Danna was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

MichaelSpath

CJK5H

Donovan Peoples-Jones Taken In Round 6

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones became the fifth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the Cleveland Browns in Round 6 with the 187th overall pick.

Eric Rutter

CJK5H

Cesar Ruiz Spends Time With Members Of The Media In New Orleans

As a first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz is going to have a lot of media responsibilities.

Brandon Brown

CJK5H

Michael Onwenu Selected by New England Patriots in Round 6

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu became the sixth Wolverine to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he went to the New England Patriots in Round 6 with the 182nd overall pick.

Eric Rutter

Josh Metellus Picked Up In The Sixth Round

The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Josh Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown