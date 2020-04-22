Michigan Football Snapshot: Hassan Haskins

Before the 2019 season started, running back looked like a major question mark. Freshman Zach Charbonnet was essentially named the starter by default and no one was talking about Hassan Haskins, who had recently moved back to running back from linebacker. Fast forward to the end of the year, and Haskins may have been the best back on the roster.

The 6-1, 220-pounder carried the ball 121 times for 622 yards and four scores. He only had six catches for 40 yards but did show an ability to make plays as a pass-catching back as well. When you watch his highlights from last year, you really get a sense for how effective he was as a runner.

2020 Outlook

I personally love Haskins' ability as a running back. He's not the fastest player on the field, but he gets to top speed in a hurry and always seems to be running downhill. He's got great balance, excellent vision and never seems to go down on first contact.

He finished the 2019 season as the de facto starter, even though he and Charbonnet both played a lot, so it wouldn't surprise me if he's the No. 1 back whenever the 2020 season starts.

Once Haskins became the "starting" running back, he carried the ball about 12 times per game. If you stretch that out over the course of the season, he'd finish with about 144 carries for 734 yards and probably at least five touchdowns.

I think Haskins is good enough to carry it 150+ times for around 800 yards and six scores, but I'm really intrigued by what Chris Evans' role will be. If Haskins emerges as the No. 1 back, he'll probably approach those numbers. Supplement that with Charbonnet, a returning and fresh Evans and incoming freshman Blake Corum, and Michigan's running back situation would be as good as any team in the Big Ten.