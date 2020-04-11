WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football Snapshot: Nico Collins

Brandon Brown

Rising senior wide receiver Nico Collins was Michigan's offensive player of the year last year with 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Nico's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

I think Collins is in line for a big year. We've talked about how a wide receiver at Michigan hasn't recorded 60 catches in a season since Devin Funchess did it with 62 in 2014, but I think this could be the year, either for Collins or rising junior Ronnie Bell. 

It wouldn't surprise me if Collins improved on all of his receiving numbers. He flirted with the NFL just a bit, so anything less than 40 catches, 800 yards and eight touchdowns would probably be viewed as a disappointing season. If Michigan's offense is going to be more dynamic in 2020 than it was in 2019, Collins needs to shoot for 60, 1,000 and 10. Those numbers almost seem crazy at U-M, but there are literally dozens and dozens of receivers across the country putting up numbers like that every year.

How productive do you think Collins will be in 2020? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 5 Seasons Of Michigan Replay To Go Back And Watch

Michigan's Bentley Library just made two decades worth of Michigan Replay with Bo Schembechler seasons available to go back and relive. Here are our top 5 must-see suggestions.

Steve Deace

Nate Recknagel Set Records, Led Michigan Baseball To Big Ten Titles

Our April 8 #GameOfMyLife is former Wolverine Nate Recknagel, the 2008 Big Ten Player of the Year.

MichaelSpath

Recruiting Roundup: U-M Makes Another Top Group, Adds 2020 Preferred Walk-On Jerome Nichols

The Wolverines received a mixed batch of news on Friday. First, U-M was listed as part of defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja’s top eight, which is a decidedly positive development, but Michigan also saw two Detroit prospects, Kalen and Kobe King, commit to Penn State.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Michigan Basketball Makes Top Ten In Early Power Rankings

National pundits are starting to pay attention to how much talent Juwan Howard could potentially have on his roster next season.

Brandon Brown

Thomas: Michigan Needs Better QB Play To Beat Ohio State

In a radio interview recently, former Wolverine safety Dymonte Thomas broke down Michigan's struggles with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/10/20

Everyone step back from the ledge, take a deep breath, and relax. There's at least 80 days left to decide if the 2020 college football season can begin on time. That's an eternity in this evolving news cycle.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Analysis: What Mike Smith's Addition Means For Michigan Basketball

With the addition of grad-transfer Mike Smith from Columbia, Michigan is in a strong position heading into the late signing period.

MichaelSpath

Tracking David DeJulius And Colin Castleton

David DeJulius and Colin Castleton both seem to have a lot of suitors.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Columbia Graduate Transfer Point Guard Mike Smith Picks Michigan

Michigan has its point guard for next season as Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith has committed to the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

2021 Kicker-Punter Commit Doman Jr. Dubbed ‘Swiss Army Knife’ By Michigan Staff

After a successful junior season, Tommy Doman Jr. drew offers from schools across the country, but once Michigan entered the mix, he knew where his eventual home was. Find out why Doman felt so strongly about joining Michigan’s team in the coming years.

Eric Rutter