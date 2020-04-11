Michigan Football Snapshot: Nico Collins

Rising senior wide receiver Nico Collins was Michigan's offensive player of the year last year with 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Nico's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

I think Collins is in line for a big year. We've talked about how a wide receiver at Michigan hasn't recorded 60 catches in a season since Devin Funchess did it with 62 in 2014, but I think this could be the year, either for Collins or rising junior Ronnie Bell.

It wouldn't surprise me if Collins improved on all of his receiving numbers. He flirted with the NFL just a bit, so anything less than 40 catches, 800 yards and eight touchdowns would probably be viewed as a disappointing season. If Michigan's offense is going to be more dynamic in 2020 than it was in 2019, Collins needs to shoot for 60, 1,000 and 10. Those numbers almost seem crazy at U-M, but there are literally dozens and dozens of receivers across the country putting up numbers like that every year.

