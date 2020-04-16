Michigan Football Snapshot: Ronnie Bell

For a no-star recruit who was going to play basketball at a small college, Ronnie Bell sure has turned into a hell of a football player at Michigan. As a sophomore, Bell led Michigan in catches with 48 and yards with 758. He only found the end zone once but he made clutch catch after clutch catch all year long. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Bell's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

At 6-0, 184 pounds, Bell is pretty slight but he is probably the best receiver on the team in terms of his run-after-catch ability. He's constantly fighting for extra yards, slipping a tackler or using angles and cutbacks to find open space. He's got a knack for getting open and led the team in receptions last year because of it. He's also really adept at making first downs.

Since he was a very regular contributor last year, I'm not sure we'll see a big jump in his numbers, but I'd expect him to find the end zone more than once in 2020. He had a ton of big plays and was so close several times in 2019 but only scored one time on a six-yard corner route against Indiana. In 2020, those "almosts" will become six points a few more times giving Bell the much deserved notoriety for his efforts.

I think it's completely reasonable to expect Bell to have at least 50 catches, 800 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He was close to the catch and yardage marks last year, and that was with Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones getting a lot of snaps ahead of or with him. Next year, it'll be Nico Collins and Bell as the two main receivers with a lot of supplemental help from Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and potentially Cornelius Johnson.