Michigan Football Snapshot: Ronnie Bell

Brandon Brown

For a no-star recruit who was going to play basketball at a small college, Ronnie Bell sure has turned into a hell of a football player at Michigan. As a sophomore, Bell led Michigan in catches with 48 and yards with 758. He only found the end zone once but he made clutch catch after clutch catch all year long. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Bell's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

At 6-0, 184 pounds, Bell is pretty slight but he is probably the best receiver on the team in terms of his run-after-catch ability. He's constantly fighting for extra yards, slipping a tackler or using angles and cutbacks to find open space. He's got a knack for getting open and led the team in receptions last year because of it. He's also really adept at making first downs.

Since he was a very regular contributor last year, I'm not sure we'll see a big jump in his numbers, but I'd expect him to find the end zone more than once in 2020. He had a ton of big plays and was so close several times in 2019 but only scored one time on a six-yard corner route against Indiana. In 2020, those "almosts" will become six points a few more times giving Bell the much deserved notoriety for his efforts.

I think it's completely reasonable to expect Bell to have at least 50 catches, 800 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He was close to the catch and yardage marks last year, and that was with Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones getting a lot of snaps ahead of or with him. Next year, it'll be Nico Collins and Bell as the two main receivers with a lot of supplemental help from Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and potentially Cornelius Johnson.

Jace Howard Is On Scholarship....Again

Three-star recruit and son of Juwan Howard, Jace Howard, is once again on scholarship.

Brandon Brown



Over It

Howard's Choice: To Aggressively Pursue Five-Stars Or Not

After a pair of five-stars spurned Michigan, Juwan Howard might be asking if it's worth the trouble.

MichaelSpath

Four-Star 2022 Offensive Guard Carson Hinzman Has Ties To Michigan

Michigan is taking aim at one of the top offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle after offering Carson Hinzman on Wednesday. The Wisconsin product has a couple ties to Michigan and wants to get on campus soon.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/16/20

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering the most improbably win of that year -- the comeback against Iowa.

Steve Deace

BREAKING: Isaiah Todd Decommits From Michigan, Will Turn Pro Overseas

Michigan basketball takes another hit as five-star forward Isaiah Todd announces he will not sign with Michigan.

Brandon Brown



Over It

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 10 — Erick All

Rising sophomore tight end Erick All was on the field a lot as a freshman and could be in line to make a big leap in year two.

Brandon Brown

2022 Defensive Tackle Derrick Shepard Elated By Michigan Offer

Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard, who trains with a trio of players that also hold U-M offers. This group, which includes Markus Allen, Rod Moore and C.J. Hicks, was set to visit Michigan last month but had to postpone the trip.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/15/20

Looking at Michigan's roster now, I look for them to try and add another ball-handler with the two available scholarships Juwan Howard still has.

Steve Deace



Over It

Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Raheem Anderson

Michigan appears to have its center of the future in four-star Raheem Anderson.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers Top 2023 Defensive End Recruit Keldrick Faulk

Yesterday, the Michigan staff showed its getting a head start on recruiting the 2023 class and issued an offer to defensive end Keldrick Faulk, who has all the makings of a big time national recruit.

Eric Rutter