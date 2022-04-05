Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Michigan Spring Game

Michigan's spring game went off without a hitch — here's how it looked.

Michigan's spring game took place on Saturday and it went swimmingly — it was fairly competitive, no one got hurt and everyone seemed to have a good time battling for the privilege of eating steaks vs. hot dogs. The Blue Team ultimately won the game 20-12 giving them the dinner from The Chop House.

Looking back on the game afterwards is always fun and the all maize vs. all blue combo never disappoints.

USATSI_18008168_168388427_lowres
27
Gallery
27 Images
