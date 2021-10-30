Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Previewing Michigan State, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, The Rivalry

    It's really hard to figure out how tomorrow's game is going to look and that's what makes it so fun to talk about.
    Author:

    The 2021 edition of the Michigan/Michigan State game is one for the ages. No one really seems to know how it will look and depending on who you ask, each team is a lock to win.

    That's part of what makes the rivalry so fun, but tomorrow's game really does feel like a toss up. And this year, the stakes are higher than they've ever been. 

    You can go position group by position group and try to figure out who has the advantage, but what you'll soon realize is that the teams are quite similar. You can also dissect each team's 7-0 record and try to poke holes in the wins, but it's tough, because wins are wins and U-M and MSU are two of just nine undefeated teams remaining in the country. We'll know everything we need to know at about 3 pm tomorrow afternoon, and I personally can't wait.

