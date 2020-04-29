Tarik Black Chooses Texas

WolverineDigest
Rising senior wide receiver Tarik Black announced via social media that he would be transferring to the University of Texas yesterday afternoon.

Black has always been viewed as a big wide receiver with a lot of potential, but he never quite realized it at Michigan. His first two seasons in Ann Arbor were marred with foot injuries but he made it back last year and was healthy from start to finish for the first time. He played in 12 games a year ago and caught 25 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown.

At 6-3, 205 pounds, Black really looks the part. He's been billed as a crisp route runner and a very clean hands catcher. He's not the fastest wide receiver in the world but he's got good enough speed for someone his size. Over the course of his entire Michigan career, he recorded 40 catches for 507 yards and two scores. 

Chris Dukes from LonghornsCountry.com broke down what the addition means for Texas' upcoming season.

It's a major boost for a Texas receiving group that was big on talent, but in need of more experience after the graduations of leading receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson.

Black will not only bring production to the Texas receivers room, but should also add some leadership for a group that will include Brennan Eagles, Jordan Whittington, Jake Smith and Joshua Moore.

Freshmen Troy Omeire (already on campus) and Dajon Harrison (arrives this summer) could also push for a chance to catch passes from Sam Ehlinger this season. 

Video: Michigan Podcast On What The NFL Draft Says About The Football Program

This week's episode concludes our Top 5 Reasons Why series with the NFL Draft showing us what's wrong with Michigan football, and why it hasn't won any championships for 15 years.

Steve Deace

Michigan Football Snapshot: Mike Sainristil

As a sophomore, Mike Sainristil is going to be needed.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/29/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft Truth Serum has the answer to how come Jim Harbaugh hasn't won any championships at Michigan? In five years all he's produced is one sixth round draft pick at the sport's most important position.

Steve Deace

Markus Allen’s Commitment Could Cause Domino Effect For Michigan In 2021

Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star WR Markus Allen yesterday. Who else might U-M be close to adding to its 2021 class?

Eric Rutter

Will Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson Get Signed?

Two days after the NFL Draft has ended, former Michigan QB Shea Patterson is still without a team. Why? And will he get signed?

MichaelSpath

MichaelSpath

Michigan Lands 2021 Wide Receiver Markus Allen

Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Markus Allen on Tuesday, a player that has shot up U-M’s board over the past few months.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/28/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft Truth Serum -- whatever Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner is getting paid isn't enough.

Steve Deace

ih8ttun

Breaking Down Josh Metellus' Skill Set, How He Can Stick With The Vikings

As a late-round pick, Josh Metellus is going to have to fight for a roster spot and he might have what it takes to make it.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Snapshot: Joe Milton

If Joe Milton wins the starting quarterback job, he could grow into a star.

Brandon Brown

New England Patriots Draft Two Wolverines, Build For Future

The Patriots took Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu in the second and sixth rounds, respectively.

Brandon Brown