Tarik Black Chooses Texas

Rising senior wide receiver Tarik Black announced via social media that he would be transferring to the University of Texas yesterday afternoon.

Black has always been viewed as a big wide receiver with a lot of potential, but he never quite realized it at Michigan. His first two seasons in Ann Arbor were marred with foot injuries but he made it back last year and was healthy from start to finish for the first time. He played in 12 games a year ago and caught 25 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown.

At 6-3, 205 pounds, Black really looks the part. He's been billed as a crisp route runner and a very clean hands catcher. He's not the fastest wide receiver in the world but he's got good enough speed for someone his size. Over the course of his entire Michigan career, he recorded 40 catches for 507 yards and two scores.

Chris Dukes from LonghornsCountry.com broke down what the addition means for Texas' upcoming season.

It's a major boost for a Texas receiving group that was big on talent, but in need of more experience after the graduations of leading receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson.

Black will not only bring production to the Texas receivers room, but should also add some leadership for a group that will include Brennan Eagles, Jordan Whittington, Jake Smith and Joshua Moore.