Former Wolverine Will Play For Deion Sanders At Colorado
One of the Wolverines to hit the transfer portal has announced his commitment to Colorado.
Per his own personal Twitter account, former Wolverine EDGE rusher Taylor Upshaw has committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
During his five years at Michigan, Upshaw was a solid rotation player along the defensive line. He was always reliable and moderately productive during his limited snaps.
CAREER HIGHS
• Tackles: 6 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)
• Solos: 3, 2x - last vs. Indiana (Nov. 6, 2021)
• Asst: 4, 2x - last at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)
• TFLs: 3.0 - vs. Indiana (Nov. 6, 2021)
• Sacks: 1.0, 3x - vs. Indiana (Nov. 6, 2021)
• Int: 1 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)
• FR: none
• PBUs: none
At Michigan
• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)
• Appeared in 37 games in his career along the defensive line with two starts
