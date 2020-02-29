The Big Ten's Toughest Four-Game Stretches In 2020

On the surface, Michigan's stretch beginning Sept. 26 against Wisconsin and finishing Oct 17 at Minnesota appears to be one of the hardest four-game stretches in the country. U-M must play three teams - the Badgers, Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers - that won 10 or more games last season, plus travel to in-state rival Michigan State.

However, among their Big Ten brethren, the stretch is only the sixth toughest four-game slate in 2020. Wisconsin has the hardest four-game segment, at least on paper, battling teams that won a combined 83.0% of their contests in 2019.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has the easiest four-game segment, the Gophers' hardest stretch against teams that won just 60.4% of their contests in 2019. That probably won't sit well with the Badgers, Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini - fellow West Division competitors vying for the division title.