The Big Ten's Toughest Four-Game Stretches In 2020

On the surface, Michigan's stretch beginning Sept. 26 against Wisconsin and finishing Oct 17 at Minnesota appears to be one of the hardest four-game stretches in the country. U-M must play three teams - the Badgers, Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers - that won 10 or more games last season, plus travel to in-state rival Michigan State. 

However, among their Big Ten brethren, the stretch is only the sixth toughest four-game slate in 2020. Wisconsin has the hardest four-game segment, at least on paper, battling teams that won a combined 83.0% of their contests in 2019. 

Meanwhile, Minnesota has the easiest four-game segment, the Gophers' hardest stretch against teams that won just 60.4% of their contests in 2019. That probably won't sit well with the Badgers, Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini - fellow West Division competitors vying for the division title. 

Rk. Team
Winning Pct. 
Game 1
Game 2
Game 3
Game 4 

Wisconsin

.830

Appalachian State

at Michigan

Notre Dame (neutral site)

Minnesota

Nebraska

.815

at Ohio State

Penn State

at Iowa

at Wisconsin 

Michigan State

.811

Ohio State

at Indiana 

Minnesota

at Penn State

Illinois

.759

at Wisconsin

Iowa

at Indiana

Ohio State

Penn State

.755

at Michigan

Iowa

Ohio State

at Indiana

Maryland

.755

at Michigan 

Ohio State

at Penn State

Michigan State

Michigan

.736

Wisconsin

Penn State

at Michigan State

at Minnesota

Indiana

.736

Penn State

at Ohio State

Illinois

at Michigan

Purdue 

.736

at Minnesota

Wisconsin 

Iowa 

at Indiana

Iowa

.692

Northern Illinois

Michigan State

at Ohio State

at Penn State

Ohio State

.647

Iowa

at Michigan State

at Penn State

Nebraska

Northwestern

.623

at Michigan State

Tulane

Central Michigan

at Penn State

Rutgers

.615

Syracuse

at Temple

at Ohio State

Illinois

Minnesota

.604

at Wisconsin

Michigan

at Illinois

at Michigan State

