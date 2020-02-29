The Big Ten's Toughest Four-Game Stretches In 2020
MichaelSpath
On the surface, Michigan's stretch beginning Sept. 26 against Wisconsin and finishing Oct 17 at Minnesota appears to be one of the hardest four-game stretches in the country. U-M must play three teams - the Badgers, Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers - that won 10 or more games last season, plus travel to in-state rival Michigan State.
However, among their Big Ten brethren, the stretch is only the sixth toughest four-game slate in 2020. Wisconsin has the hardest four-game segment, at least on paper, battling teams that won a combined 83.0% of their contests in 2019.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has the easiest four-game segment, the Gophers' hardest stretch against teams that won just 60.4% of their contests in 2019. That probably won't sit well with the Badgers, Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini - fellow West Division competitors vying for the division title.
Rk. Team
Winning Pct.
Game 1
Game 2
Game 3
Game 4
Wisconsin
.830
Appalachian State
at Michigan
Notre Dame (neutral site)
Minnesota
Nebraska
.815
at Ohio State
Penn State
at Iowa
at Wisconsin
Michigan State
.811
Ohio State
at Indiana
Minnesota
at Penn State
Illinois
.759
at Wisconsin
Iowa
at Indiana
Ohio State
Penn State
.755
at Michigan
Iowa
Ohio State
at Indiana
Maryland
.755
at Michigan
Ohio State
at Penn State
Michigan State
Michigan
.736
Wisconsin
Penn State
at Michigan State
at Minnesota
Indiana
.736
Penn State
at Ohio State
Illinois
at Michigan
Purdue
.736
at Minnesota
Wisconsin
Iowa
at Indiana
Iowa
.692
Northern Illinois
Michigan State
at Ohio State
at Penn State
Ohio State
.647
Iowa
at Michigan State
at Penn State
Nebraska
Northwestern
.623
at Michigan State
Tulane
Central Michigan
at Penn State
Rutgers
.615
Syracuse
at Temple
at Ohio State
Illinois
Minnesota
.604
at Wisconsin
Michigan
at Illinois
at Michigan State