Michigan Football's 'Newcomer' Class Ranked Among the Nation's Best for 2026 Season

Michigan didn't just bring in a talented freshman class for the 2026 football season — signing five-stars Carter Meadows, Savion Hiter, and Salesi Moa — but the Wolverines also have one of the better transfer portal hauls around the country.

The Wolverines don't have gaudy numbers coming into the fold, but Michigan found what it needed and added quality players to the team.

Recently, ESPN ranked the top 'newcomer classes' coming into the fold — combining both the transfer portal and recruiting classes — and Michigan has the No. 12 class in the nation.

"Michigan doesn't need a huge freshman class to play right away, but this group has some additions tracking toward meaningful roles in 2026....Michigan went quality over quantity in the portal and hit on some impact players who project to be in the 2026 rotation....Collectively, they upgrade Michigan at several spots as the Wolverines begin a new era."

Michigan's star-studded freshman class

Obviously, Meadows, Hiter, and Moa are the headliners of the class. And technically, Moa is a transfer since he was a short-term signee with Utah, but he's a freshman, so we will group him here.

Michigan Footbal

But there are other players who could make an impact in Year 1 at Michigan, or at least provide solid depth. Wide receiver Travis Johnson is a popular pick to see playing time this season. The 6'3" playmaker picked Michigan in the end and he's one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class.

Defensive linemen McHale Blade, Titan Davis, Alister Vallejo, and Tariq Boney could push. It wouldn't be shocking to see at least of them crack the rotation at some point in the season.

Then at defensive back, former Baylor commit Jamarion Vincent is intriguing. He's a long, rangy corner, and he heads to a position without a ton of depth. Michigan has a good nucleus at cornerback, but injuries could change things in a hurry.

Transfer portal additions to know

Kyle Whittingham and Co. did a good job of figuring out where Michigan needed immediate holes to fill. He went out and added former Utah stars Smith Snowden at corner and John Henry-Daley at edge. Henry-Daley was an All-American last season, but he is coming off of a serious injury.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Wolverines added another Utah star, WR JJ Buchanan, and former Texas star recruit Jaime Ffrench. Both of them are projected to play right away alongside Andrew Marsh.

The Wolverines needed some fresh faces to elevate their passing attack. Adding Buchanan and Ffrench to new offensive coordinator Jason Beck's system should immediately pay dividends for Bryce Underwood and Co.