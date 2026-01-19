Ranking Michigan's top transfer portal additions

After losing a ton of talent from its 2025 team, Michigan had to go out and land some playmakers for the 2026 season. Kyle Whittingham and Co. landed 20 players out of the transfer portal -- as of this writing -- and several of them should make an immediate impact this upcoming season.

In this article, we are going to rank the impact each of them should provide, not only for 2026, but for their career.

#1 John Henry Daley (Edge) - Utah

After losing Jaishawn Barham, Derrick Moore, and TJ Guy, Michigan made a splash by landing All-American John Henry Daley. Daley was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs.

However, an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, and is expected to be ready to go by fall camp. As long as Daley can be as close to form as he was last season, this was arguably one of the biggest lands of the transfer portal cycle. He should be dominant in Jay Hill's system and will have the same position coach -- Lewis Powell -- as he had in Utah.

# 2 JJ Buchanan (WR) - Utah

JJ Buchanan was a hybrid TE at Utah, but once he committed to Michigan, the Wolverines labeled him as a WR. Buchanan led all freshmen in college football in receiving yards in 2025 and recorded multiple receptions in eight of his past nine regular season games. He ended his freshman season hauling in 26 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns.

Buchanan will have three years of eligibility remaining, and not only is it major addition to the WR corps this season, but he should be in Michigan for the next two-to-three years.

#3 Salesi Moa (ATH) - Utah

While Moa is a 2026 prospect, he is technically a transfer because he was a short-term enrollee at Utah. Moa is a fascinating prospect who can play either side of the football. It sounds like Michigan is going to start him out at WR, but expect to see Moa playing both ways.

While Moa has zero production in college, this is more of a long-term projection here, thinking Moa is going to pay major dividends during his Michigan career.

#4 Smith Snowden (CB) - Utah

It was already great for Michigan to get both Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill back for the 2026 season, but landing Smith Snowden was icing on the cake. He might only have one season of eligibility remaining, but Michigan will now have a trio of experienced defenders at CB for this upcoming season.

He led the cornerback room with 37 tackles, including two tackles for loss, while recording a team-best 11 passes defended with 9 PBUs and two interceptions. The 11 passes defended landed him in a tie for fourth-most in the conference. Snowden's play earned him second-team All-Big 12.

#5 Jaime Ffrench (WR) - Texas

Like Moa, this is another projection based off of talent. Ffrench barely saw the field this past season for Texas, went to Austin as a top-50 prospect in the 2025 class. Good friends with both Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh, Ffrench will instantly have good chemistry with his QB.

Michigan needed some talent in its WR room and that's what the Wolverines are getting with Ffrench. He will have four years to play in Ann Arbor.

#6 Chris Bracy (S) - Memphis

Bracy comes to Ann Arbor with two years of eligibility remaining and starred at Memphis last season -- his first with the Tigers. In his lone season with the Tigers, Bracy had an impressive showing. He finished the season third in total tackles (81), while adding 9.5 tackles for loss. Bracy also recorded an interception, nine pass breakups (team-high) and forced one fumble.

After Michigan lost safeties Brandyn Hillman, Jaden Mangham, and TJ Metcalf, expect to see a lot of the hard-hitting safety this season.

#7 Jonah Lea'ea (DT) - Utah

Michigan needed some interior presence after losing Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne. Even after returning both Trey Pierce and Enow Etta, adding a third DT was crucial.

Starting in all 12 games, Lea'ea recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Lea'ea was a nose tackle for the Utes' defense. Standing at 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, Lea'ea was a force up the middle for Utah. He gets two years of eligibility at Michigan.

#8 Taylor Tatum (RB) - Oklahoma

Tatum, a former Michigan target, came to the Wolverines out of the blue. He was the No. 1 RB in the 2024 class and now he will team up with Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter. While injuries and the depth chart hurt Tatum, he now has a chance to play a big rotational role in Ann Arbor.

In 2024, Tatum played in 11 games and saw 56 carries for 278 yards and three touchdowns. But in 2025, Tatum saw just one carry. Expect Tatum's numbers to go way up this season -- likely beginning the season as the No. 2 back on the depth chart.

#9 Nathaniel Staehling (LB) - North Dakota State

Michigan desperately needed some bodies at LB, and Staehling is the most accomplished of the bunch -- even if it was at the FCS level.

He started every game for North Dakota State this year. He started both at Mike and Will. Staehling was the third-leading tackler for the Bison this season, with 74 tackles. He added one sack, and led the team with three interceptions. While Troy Bowles and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng project as the top-two LBs, expect Staehling to play a big role in 2026.

#10 Trey Butkowski (K) - Pitt

Following the graduation of Dominic Zvada, Michigan needed to find its next kicker. Kerry Coombs was able to hand pick Butkowski, and it appears the Wolverines found a good one.

Butkowski went to Pitt as a true freshman and won the job. The Orlando, Florida prospect was a three-star kicker coming out of high school. In 11 games for the Panthers, Butkowski made 20-of-23 kicks for Pitt. All three of his misses come from beyond 40 yards on the year. He also made 43-of-44 extra points this year. He made Pro Football Focus' Freshman All-American team.

#11 Aisea Moa (LB) - Michigan State

Moa has never made a big impact in college football, but once again, Michigan needs bodies at LB, and he has familiarity. Moa came from Michigan State, but he started his career at BYU -- under Jay Hill. He is an experienced player and will add value to the Wolverines' room. While Moa might not start, we would expect to see Moa in a rotational role.

#12 Cameron Brown (P) - UNLV

Michigan fans saw all too well how poorly Michigan's punting game was last season. That's where Cameron Brown can come in and change things.

In 2025, his first season of college football, Brown punted the ball 47 times for UNLV for a total of 2,032 yards. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt with a long of 71 yards. He punted the ball inside the 20 yard line 19 times this season.

For comparison, Michigan's punter, Hudson Hollenbeck punted the ball 41 times for 1,761 yards for an average of 43 yards per punt. Hollenbeck had a long punt of 52 yards and kicked the ball inside the 20 yard line 11 times.

#13 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (QB) - Colorado State

You have to have a competent backup QB in college football and that's what the Wolverines are getting here. Fowler-Nicolosi played four seasons at Colorado State and for two of them, he threw for over 2,700 yards -- one year over 3,000.

He will have to compete for the backup job, but we would expect the veteran to win out.

#14 Max Alford (LB) - BYU

Another LB with experience playing under Jay Hill. Alford played one season at BYU, and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and one sack. He played three seasons at Utah State before going to BYU and started five games during his time there.

More depth for the Michigan LB room, and Alford will battle Chase Taylor and Aisea Moa for playing time.

#15 Nico Crawford (LS) - Pitt

You have to have a long-snapper, like kicker and punter, and that's what Michigan made sure it got with Crawford. He is loaded with experience and has a connection with Trey Butkowski.

Crawford was the primary LS for the Panthers this season. He played two years for Pitt and one season -- his freshman -- at Charlotte. In the three seasons playing college football, Crawford has played in 200 snaps.

#16 Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres (IOL) - Nebraska

Kaahaaina-Torres played just one season at Nebraska and redshirted. He will come to Michigan with four years of eligibility and will likely become the backup center. With Kaden Strayhorn leaving for Alabama, Michigan didn't have a true center on its roster behind Jake Guarnera. We would expect Kaahaaina-Torres to fill that void.

#17 Christian Pierce (LB) - Western Illinois

Pierce had all the offers you'd want to see coming out of high school. The brother of Trey Pierce, Christian, had offers from Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas, among others, but injuries set his recruitment back.

Pierce played one season at Western Illinois and will come to Ann Arbor to compete.

#18 Colin Hurley (QB) - LSU

Hurley, a former four-star prospect, played two seasons at LSU -- redshirting his first. He was 16-years-old when he enrolled with the Tigers and is a very young player. He will be able to learn under Bryce Underwood and Jason Beck for a couple of years.

#19 Braydon Alford (WR) - Butler

Alford, the son of Tony Alford, played one season at Butler but didn't appear in any games. The Wolverines' WR corps is loaded, and Alford will provide some depth.

#20 Gavin Magorien (LS) - Marshall

Magorien started all 12 games for Marshall this season and can come to the Wolverines and potentially redshirt one season, preserving three years of eligibility. Nico Crawford will likely start in Year 1, but Magorien could be next up.