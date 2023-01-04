Trio Of Defenders Hit The Transfer Portal

Despite the disappointing loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Jim Harbaugh does have Michigan rolling right now. The Wolverines are coming off back to back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten titles and appearances in the CFP. The maize and blue are also recruiting pretty well and are absolutely killing it in the transfer portal. Because of that, a trio of defender have decided to step into the transfer portal and it's pretty easy to see why. Each player that is leaving Michigan, has at least four same-age or younger players ahead of them on the depth chart.

LB Deuce Spurlock

Spurlock just finished up his true freshman season, but he can already see the writing on the wall. After playing in just two games and recording just three tackles, Spurlock has found himself behind classmate Jimmy Rolder on the depth chart. He's also likely going to be playing behind fellow rising sophomore and incoming transfer Ernest Hausmann. Throw in rising junior Junior Colson and veterans Nikhai Hill-Green, who missed the season due to injury, and Michael Barrett, who both may have decisions to make, and there's just no pathway for playing time for Spurlock.

DE/EDGE Taylor Upshaw

Upshaw has been moderately productive during his five-year Michigan career recording 35 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He also has recorded 43 quarterback pressures, an interception and a forced fumble in his career. Despite that experience and pretty high snap count, he's likely behind Braiden McGregor, Eyabi Okie, Derrick Moore and Jaylen Harrell on the depth chart heading into the 2023 season. Considering the fact that he's got just one year of eligibility left, it behooves him to try to make an impact elsewhere.

DL Julius Welschof

It's a similar situation for Welschof, who has also been at Michigan for five years and has just one COVID year of eligibility remaining. He has changed his body several times while moving from EDGE to the interior of the defensive line and has recorded 23 tackles, including a half a tackle for loss and half a sack in the process. The German native has always been billed as an athletic freak at more than 270 pounds but he's never been able to hold down a top spot on the depth chart at any particular position. If he's an EDGE, he's behind everyone listed above including Upshaw. If he's a defensive tackle, he's behind several youngsters including freshmen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, as well as Rayshaun Benny and veteran Kris Jenkins. Welschof has an intriguing combination of size and athleticism and he should absolutely try to put it on display somewhere else.