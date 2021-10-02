Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Pours It On In Madison

It wasn't always pretty, and it still feels like Michigan's offense has another level to it, but the Wolverines went into Camp Randall Stadium and emerged with a victory for the first time since 2001, and that's a big freakin deal. It doesn't matter that Wisconsin was unranked and 1-2 entering the game. They're always a tough, physical team and have always been a handful at home. Today, Michigan had the winning formula today to the tune of 38-17. Wow.

Three Up

Michigan's defense as a whole

Wisconsin's offense is not very good, but U-M's defense came to play today. Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross and Daxton Hill all made big plays and all gushed energy while doing it. The Wolverines didn't give up a play over 20 yards (when it mattered) and, aside from a lapse right before halftime and a garbage TD with less than a minute to play, kept Wisconsin out of the end zone all day long.

The versatile approach kept the Badgers off balance throughout the game and the physical brand knocked out two of Wisconsin's best players in quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson. From start to finish, it was a team effort and the entire defensive unit should leave Madison feeling really good about what they did.

David Ojabo is putting it together

Speaking of Ojabo, he's getting good in a hurry. He came to Michigan as a long, lean, athletic freak. Now he's a long, lean, athletic freak with several pass rush moves and an understanding of what he's doing. He was a basketball and soccer player growing up in Scotland so it's not surprising that it's taken some time to adapt to the game of football. Now that he has, he's a handful opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Against Wisconsin, he finished with seven tackles and 2.5 sacks and looked fast and seasoned in the process.

Jake Moody is a weapon

You don't really like seeing Jake Moody on the field, because that means Michigan didn't score a touchdown, but the kid is damn near automatic at this point. He knocked in field goals from 26, 47 and 48 yards out and made all of them look easy. He also banged a 52-yarder earlier this year against Washington and has also become a difference maker as a kickoff specialist.

Three Down

The squib kick before halftime

It didn't end up mattering as Michigan pulled away in the second half, but that squib kick before halftime gave Wisconsin momentum that they simply shouldn't have had. If they had scored on their first possession to start the second half, it could've completely changed the game. Luckily, as outlined above, the Michigan defense was up to the task all day long.

Settling for a field goal after fumble recovery on punt

On a second-quarter Michigan punt, the ball bounced up and hit a Wisconsin player allowing Joey Velazquez to recover it on the Badger five-yard line. Michigan proceeded to run four plays for -3 yards and settled for a short field goal. Once again, Wisconsin failed to capitalize on Michigan's shortcomings, but luckily, it didn't hurt the Wolverines.