WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

What A 10-Game Big Ten-Only Schedule Could Look Like For Michigan

MichaelSpath

According to a report from BlackandGold.com's Tom Dienhart (who used to work for the Big Ten and has strong sources inside the conference), the league is strongly considered a 10-game conference-only schedule for its league this fall. 

We've heard a few different scenarios, including a regional schedule that includes Mid-American Conference and Conference USA opponents, but the situation is fluid with new elements added to the mix daily, SI.com's Pat Forde and Ross Dellinger writing how trends are moving in the wrong direction for a season to take place. However, all hope is not lost yet, and Dienhart's article suggest the Big Ten is being proactive about an approach to save the 2020 campaign. 

Michigan is currently slated to play nine conference games over a 10-week period, having a bye Oct. 31. The Wolverines have five home contests and four on the road. Dienhart notes that the plan would be to play 10 games over 13 weeks, which provides more byes and time to adapt to the evolving landscape.

Date
Opponent
Originally

Sept. 5

at Minnesota

at Washington

Sept. 12

vs. Maryland

vs. Ball State

Sept. 19

BYE WEEK

vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 26

vs. Wisconsin

vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 3

vs. Penn State

vs. Penn State

Oct. 10

at Michigan State

at Michigan State

Oct. 17

BYE WEEK 

at Minnesota

Oct. 24

vs. Purdue

vs. Purdue

Oct. 31

at Iowa

BYE WEEK

Nov. 7

BYE WEEK

vs. Maryland

Nov. 14

at Rutgers

at Rutgers

Nov. 21

vs. Indiana

vs. Indiana

Nov. 28

at Ohio State

at Ohio State

Once all the non-conference games are thrown out, there is flexibility to move Big Ten opponents into September contests so under my plan I would move two games up - the trip to Minnesota and a visit from Maryland take the first two slots in the Michigan schedule. This allows for U-M to have a bye every 3-4 weeks. 

The Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, Indiana and Ohio State games can all stay put so as to create minimal disruption to the current schedule. The only addition is a road game at Iowa (one would assume in a 10-game conference slate half the games would be at home and half on the road and Michigan is already scheduled for five at The Big House). 

The Hawkeyes are the only other team with a bye scheduled for Halloween weekend so they make obvious sense as the fill-in opponent for Michigan. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Craig Roh: "You would sacrifice almost anything in your life for football."

While experts, the media and fans weigh in on whether there should be a college football season, players are eager to return, former Wolverine Craig Roh said.

Jake Sage

WATCH: Jim Harbaugh's Entire Quote on COVID-19, with Context

As usual, the hot-take industry and world of Twitter has taken something out of context resulting in a negative spin.

BrandonBrown

by

UMfb

50 Mile Bike Rides Fuel R.J. Moten's Offseason Workout Regimen

Entering camp as a true freshman, R.J. Moten has been one of the busier and more active Michigan players during the coronavirus quarantine, and he has the receipts to prove it.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Talks Jalen Mayfield, Rest of Offensive Line

Jalen Mayfield is a lock to start along the offensive line, but what about the other four spots?

BrandonBrown

Jalen Mayfield Looking 'Phenomenal' According To Jim Harbaugh

After sending four lineman to the pros this spring, Michigan is tasked with assembling a new offensive line group, but one player already stands out heading into the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Singles Out RJ Moten, Donovan Jeter as Quarantine Warriors

Jim Harbaugh has been pretty impressed by several of his players upon their return to campus.

BrandonBrown

Jim Harbaugh Talks Players Wanting to Play, Returning to Campus

It's not surprising that players and coaches want to play this fall and Jim Harbaugh has stuck to that way of thinking.

BrandonBrown

Freshmen Faces: Jaylen Harrell

Jaylen Harrell is a bit of an unknown within Michigan's 2020 class.

BrandonBrown

Weighing In On Jim Harbaugh's "Hot-Seat" Ranking

Where does Jim Harbaugh fall on the "hot-seat" ranking heading into 2020? I share my thoughts on a recently released list.

MichaelSpath

2022 Quarterback Kaden Cobb Set To Speak With Michigan Later Today

After picking up his first two Power Five offers on Tuesday, 2022 quarterback Kaden Cobb is tabbed to have another conversation with Michigan quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels on Wednesday.

Eric Rutter