September 30, 2021
Burning Questions About Michigan's Offense, Cade McNamara, Time For JJ McCarthy?

Even though Michigan is 4-0, there are still a lot of question marks about the passing offense.
There's such a strange vibe around the Michigan football program right now. The Wolverines are 4-0, No. 14 in the country and running the ball as well as any team in the nation. But are they actually any good? Can they throw the ball if they need to? Is Cade McNamara a Big Ten title level quarterback? Is the defense effective or has it just been preying on inferior opponents? Those are all legitimate questions and several could be answered this weekend in Madison.

The current and long-term quarterback situation is also a hot topic. McNamara has barely thrown the ball and hasn't looked overly effective when he has. Meanwhile, the freshman phenom McCarthy is on the bench ready to be unleashed. Trotting the rook out there against the Badgers in Madison is not a good idea, but what about in a few weeks at home against Northwestern? 

There are plenty of things to talk about right now and there will be even more after the game on Saturday. Michigan will either be 5-0 and marching toward a top-ten ranking or 4-1 with the same issues we've seen throughout the Jim Harbaugh era. All of those discussions and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

