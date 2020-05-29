Jim Harbaugh Set To Sign Four More Top 100 Recruits

With linebacker Junior Colson's commitment to Michigan this week, the Wolverines now have four recruits in the Rivals100, Colson (at No. 83) joining QB JJ McCarthy (No. 33), OL Giovanni El-Hadi (No 51) and tight end Louis Hansen (No. 68).

Colson is also the 20th Rivals100 prospect to have signed/committed to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Take a look back at all 20, including three players ranked among the Top 20 in their respective classes.