Joining Michael Spath for WTKA's "Inside the Huddle" July 10, former Michigan assistant coach Bobby Morrison dished on his memories of the 1995 season, including what it was like to operate as a staff while Lloyd Carr was the 'interim' head coach. Morrison also recalls how the Wolverines were forced to go "all-in" on Tom Brady after their top QB recruit in 1995 pledged to Florida; and Morrison - at one time the recruiting coordinator - explains his current addiction to football recruiting and what he thinks of the rankings.