Michigan Making Pitch To Cerebral 2022 Top-5 Running Back Gavin Sawchuk

After Michigan stepped up with an offer for 2022 Littleton (Col.) Valor Christian four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk, the floodgates opened for the dynamic sophomore ball carrier.

“My first offer was from Michigan,” Sawchuk told Buffs Country. “After that one, I kind of started to receive a lot more attention, coaches calling me and people following me on Twitter and stuff.”

Many of those coaches also saw Sawchuk as a player that could help their program and have since offered. Regarding his interest in U-M, the four-star prospect detailed his impression after receiving his Michigan offer.

“It was amazing,” Sawchuk said. “I remember I didn’t think it was real at first. I thought it was just them showing interest. But I went back to my recruiting director, and he said it was a real offer. So, it was exciting. I felt blessed, and it was just amazing.”

With the Wolverines entering his recruitment as the first school to offer, Sawchuk is taking that factor into consideration as the more programs enter the mix.

“It definitely does play a part,” Sawchuk said. “They were the first ones to take interest in me and notice me. So, I’m really glad that they did that, and I’m thankful for that. They are definitely in the mix for that reason and some other reasons. It’s a great school, great education.”

At the moment, Sawchuk says that he is mostly in communication with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh as well as running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, and the pair of coaches have convinced him to take a visit to Ann Arbor in the future. Current Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey attended Sawchuk's Valor Christian in high school as well, so there are several connections between the dynamic prospect and U-M.

Sawchuk is also looking to make stops at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Cal, Stanford, USC and Washington.

Right now, Sawchuk is listed as the No. 4 running back in the 2022 class, and over 20 schools have issued an offer so far.

“It’s been good,” Sawchuk said. “It has been a lot to work with, but I’m really blessed that I have these opportunities at such an early stage of the process so I don’t have to stress about it. When it comes down to making a decision, I won’t have to worry about what places I haven’t seen.”

With schools such as Oregon, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State also vying for Sawchuk’s pledge, the 5-11, 175-pounder has started paring down his list of schools and discussed the specific aspects that he is paying the most attention to.

“Of course, I want a good program, a good football program,” Sawchuk said. “But the main thing I’ve been looking for is education. I just want to be able to get a degree that I can carry with me into something for the future, as well as just find a place with a good culture.”

From an education standpoint, Sawchuk is interested in learning about Engineering and discussed Mechanical Engineering as a potential major. Since the location where he plans to pursue that degree is still up in the air, Sawchuk has begun grading each school against his main selling points to determine which college will be the best fit.

And, he’s doing it in a way very fitting of a future engineer.

“The way I’m going about it is I’m just trying to visit any place I’m interested in and make sure I give them an opportunity to see what they have to offer, make sure I’m not missing out on anything,” Sawchuk said. “I’ve also set up a spreadsheet that has categories of stuff that I’m looking for and whether the college meets that requirement or to what degree it meets that requirement. So, those are the ways I’m looking at the technical side of colleges, but it’s also about the feel. Being up there, how I feel about the coaching staff. So, those are the ways I’ve been limiting it and focusing on certain schools.”

Eventually, this procedure is going to help Sawchuk whittle down his decision making process to zero in on one school, but that time is well down the road. As of now, Sawchuk is working on staying in shape amid the quarantine.

During normal times, Sawchuk would be participating in his sophomore track season and likely breaking records in the process. Currently, Sawchuk’s personal best in the 100 meter dash is a blistering 10.62 seconds, one that he accomplished during his freshman year.

