Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

In recent days, Michigan had made its presence felt along the West coast and put a particular focus on Portland (Ore.) Westview High, a program that includes both 2021 three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake and 2022 four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons. Over the weekend, U-M reached out to Hisatake with an offer, and his teammate Clemons landed his own two days later.

“I had no idea it was coming,” Hisatake told Wolverine Digest. “Coach [Shaun]vNua just called me. He told me to call him actually, and then we talked a little bit and then he offered me.”

Last year, Hisatake accumulated eight sacks as a relentless edge rusher in his second year at Westview. Before that, Hisatake lived in Hawaii, so the 6-5, 240-pounder discussed a desire to learn more about the Wolverines program from Nua, one of his main recruiters.

“I don’t know a lot about Michigan, but I know they play the best teams in the country, and I know they are really high in academics,” Hisatake said. “I heard they have a beautiful campus.”

So far, Nua and U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh have spearheaded Hisatake’s recruitment, and the powerful three-star product has been receptive to these overtures.

“They are really down to earth,” Hisatake said. “When they call, coach Nua, he has the same Polynesian background as me. He’s really down to Earth, and he’s a really good guy. I know that playing for him or [how he] could be my future potential coach, I could be very successful.”

With Michigan in the mix, Hisatake holds 10 offers and the Wolverines will be competing against programs like Utah, Maryland, Arizona State, Boise State and Hawaii for his commitment. In terms of what will separate one school above the rest, Hisatake is placing a premium on loyalty.

“The most important factors for me is a family atmosphere and having that family energy from the whole coaching staff and knowing that I’m wanted at a program and not just an option,” Hisatake said.

And when he talks to Nua, loyalty is precisely the feeling he receives.

“So far, he’s been treating me just like family,” Hisatake said. “We talk, and I’m really feeling that type of energy.”

Located out West, Michigan will have to clear the hurdle of getting Hisatake on campus so that he can learn more about the school and evaluate the area for himself, and an official visit appears to be a likely time to do so. Hisatake said he is “for sure” planning on officially visiting Michigan.

“Michigan is one of the best programs in the country,” Hisatake said. “I know that I will love it there.”

But other than stopping in Ann Arbor, Hisatake is not sure what the rest of his official visit schedule holds.

“I’m not sure yet. I really haven’t planned my official visit schedule. I’m just waiting and seeing if any other offers come in so that during the summer, that’s when I cut down my list and choose which schools I want to take an official visit to.”

In general, Hisatake’s recruiting process has been impacted by the coronavirus after cancelling visits to Maryland, Arizona State and Nevada.

“I was planning on a couple visits right before this whole coronavirus thing happened,” Hisatake said. “Now, I probably have to take my visits either in the summer if this virus thing dies out or during the football season.”

Moving forward, Hisatake says he is set on becoming more of a leader and taking a vocal approach to his senior football season.

“I probably want to commit before the football season so I can focus strictly on football or maybe after football season when everything is clear and I’m focused strictly on the program I want to go to,” Hisatake said.

Michigan sounds like it will be a heavy factor in Hisatake’s recruitment moving forward. The three-star prospect has developed a trusting relationship with U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua, who may be his position coach at the next level as Hisatake shows the frame to support added weight needed to drop down to full time defensive line duty. Either way, look for the Wolverines to stay in the thick of Hisatake’s recruitment until the very end.

What would you like to see more of in Ann Arbor— speedy edge rushers that race through the alleys or strong, disciplined pass rushers that also show gap discipline in run support? Does Michigan need to focus more on defensive tackles or defensive ends in the 2021 class? Let us know!