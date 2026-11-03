Michigan-Oregon Week 11 Start Time, Channel Proves How Far Programs Have Fallen

Michigan will return to Ann Arbor to take on rival Michigan State this weekend. The Week 10 matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is less than desirable based on what we've seen on the field so far. And the brutal start time and stream proves that. Not only will fans have to endure another night game between the two hated rivals, but you will have to have access to Peacock to even see the game. That's right, not only will Michigan play MSU at night, but it won't even be seen on regular TV.

Michigan State was likely a year or two away from winning many games in the Big Ten, but Pat Fitzgerald has been an accomplished coach, but the facts are that MSU has two wins and Michigan has been highly disappointing with a 5-3 record through eight games.

Wolverines in Eugene further shows slow start

After this week is over, Michigan will hit the road for the third time this season and travel West. The Wolverines will play at Oregon, and when the season started, this game was circled as having potential College Football Playoff implications on the line.

And while there is a small percentage there could be, the latest start time and channel shows just how poor both programs have performed this season.

On Monday, the Big Ten announced Michigan will play Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET. That's great, and the CBS spot would be a premier slot to show this game. But that wasn't the case. Fans will have to tune into FS1 to see the Wolverines play the Ducks.

The Week 11 schedule is all but set 👀 pic.twitter.com/sdmJRPRSXE — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 2, 2026

Now, this is no knock against FS1, they have a good product. But this was supposed to be a marquee game in the Big Ten, and it's been relegated to a lesser slot. After USC's win over Ohio State, the Trojans and Indiana Hoosiers took the CBS slot at 3:30 p.m. ET. And Big Noon Kickoff belongs to Northwestern at Ohio State. But with Oregon being on the West, it was never likely the Wolverines and Ducks would kick at Noon ET.

Shape of the Wolverines' program entering final month

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Michigan and Oregon enter Week 10 at 5-3, but the Wolverines have just two Big Ten wins this season, while the Ducks have three. In theory, either program could win out and have an argument to make the CFP, but what are the chances of that happening?

Kyle Whittingham spoke about what the final four games mean for the Wolverines — staying competitive and making a bowl game.

"Not as meaningful as we would like them to be," Whittingham said on Monday. "Every game is meaningful, obviously, but it would take really weird circumstances to get back in the conference race. I don't think that's — still playing for bowl eligibility and trying to get to a bowl game.

"And just winning, just the competitive nature of football. That's always going to be a reason to prepare the right way and go out and play as hard as you can. But I would say, no, we would have liked to have been in a different position right now. We're really only one game, probably, away from still being in the conversation. That's a sure way to put it."

Michigan can gain bowl eligibility this weekend with a win over MSU and then head to Eugene riding a two-game win streak.

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