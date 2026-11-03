Oregon vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The No. 11 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the Oregon Ducks in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State is looking to bounce back from an upset loss at USC last week. The Buckeyes were coming off their bye week but still couldn’t win as -6.5 favorites. That loss ended a five-game winning streak for Ohio State.

Oregon suffered an upset road loss of its own two weeks ago, but bounced back with a 34-26 victory over Northwestern on Halloween. Still, the Ducks have now alternated wins and losses in their last five games.

These teams last met in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal with the Buckeyes beating the Ducks 41-21 on New Year’s Day in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

Oregon vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon +7 (-102)

Ohio State -7 (-118)

Moneyline

Oregon: +225

Ohio State: -278

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oregon vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Oregon record: 5-3

Ohio State record: 6-2

Oregon vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith is looking to build his case for the Heisman Trophy in his junior season. The wide receiver ranks second in the country with 1,067 receiving yards and his 13 touchdowns are tied for the second-most in the nation. He also ranks fifth in the country with 62 catches.

Smith has failed to reach the 100-yard mark in each of his past three games, though. He only caught four passes for 68 yards two games ago at Indiana before racking up 83 yards on 10 catches last week at USC. The good news is that he still scored a touchdown in both of those games.

We’ll see if Smith is able to bounce back a bit at home against Oregon.

Oregon vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

Oregon is only 1-2 on the road this season despite being the favorite in all three contests. The Ducks were able to get a win at USC, something Ohio State couldn’t do, but they also lost as -23.5 favorites at Oklahoma State early in the season and as -10.5 favorites at Illinois two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is a perfect 4-0 at home, but the Buckeyes were favored by at least three touchdowns in all four of those games.

Ohio State has stumbled a bit in recent weeks, and I’m not sure I can trust the Buckeyes to win by a touchdown against Oregon. I’ll back the Ducks on the spread in this matchup.

Pick: Oregon +7 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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