Michigan A Must-Visit School For 2022 Four-Star Isaac Thompson

After picking up an offer from Michigan within the last week, 2022 St. Louis (Mo.) University four-star athlete Isaac Thompson labeled U-M as a must-visit school.

“Michigan, everyone knows that Michigan is always one of the top dogs in college football,” Thompson told Wolverine Digest. “Their program speaks for itself. It was huge to be noticed by a school like Michigan.”

After finding out about his offer from the Wolverines, Thompson spoke with U-M safeties coach Bob Shoops who shared some quick facts about the Michigan defense and its success over the past several years.

“I was talking to the safeties coach, and he was telling me how they’re always top 10 in defense and third down, second down coverages,” Thompson said. “I haven’t watched them specifically on how their defense works, but I am for sure going to watch this year.”

As a barometer of success in the player development department, Michigan had 10 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was tied for second most of any school in the country. And after landing a Michigan offer, Thompson took notice.

“I noticed Michigan had the second most picks drafted with 10 coming out of Michigan, so that was really cool to see,” Thompson said.

Before the coronavirus interrupted many prospects’ visit plans, Thompson was set to make stops at LSU, Michigan State and USC. Now, the top 200 player in the 2022 class has added Michigan as a school that he needs to check out.

“I have to visit there before I even come close to making a decision on what school I want to go to,” Thompson said.

Post-corona, Thompson is hoping to make it to Michigan, Michigan State, LSU and Colorado may even host the four-star prospect.

At the moment, Thompson is listed as a four-star cornerback by 247Sports.com, but the dynamic athlete says every school recruiting him projects that he will develop into a safety in college, which is his preferred position.

To help ease that transition, Thompson is working to put on weight this offseason and is up to 195 pounds on his 6-1 frame and plans to improve on his six-interception performance (in only four games) from a year ago.

After such a successful season, one in which he also compiled 700 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver, Thompson received a slew of offers and took visits to Missouri and Arkansas, two schools among that list.

“I went to Arkansas in February, and I went to Mizzou in March,” Thompson said. “At Arkansas, Barry Odom, he was the head coach at Mizzou and I had a really good relationship with him since the beginning of my freshman year. There are a lot of St. Louis coaches up there. The cornerback coach, he coached at Mizzou too with Coach Odom, and I really liked it at Arkansas. At Mizzou, they got a new coach, and I loved it up there also with the new facilities. It’s really nice.”

In terms of what he is looking for in a school, Thompson mentioned that his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly the defensive coordinator and his position coach, will be pivotal. Also, Thompson would like to have an idea on his prospects at early playing time before arriving on campus, so that is a factor to consider as well.

At this point, Thompson does not have a top group yet and will more closely evaluate his options once the quarantine has subsided.

Michigan is working to get in on one of the top safeties in the 2022 class in Thompson. Can the Wolverines earn a commitment from the four-star recruit? Let us know!