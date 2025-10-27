Wolverine Digest

Michigan, Sherrone Moore withdrawing appeals in NCAA advanced scouting case

The university and head coach Sherrone Moore will no longer appeal, according to an ESPN report

Seth Berry

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The Michigan Wolverines logo in the end zone before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The University of Michigan and head football coach Sherrone Moore have withdrawn their appeals in the NCAA infractions case relating to Connor Stalions' impermissible advanced scouting scheme, according to a report from Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

In August, the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced that Michigan had committed multiple Level I violations in relation to what the committee deemed to be an impermissible scheme from Stalions, a former Michigan staffer who received an eight -year show-cause penalty as a result of the investigation.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in 2022. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition, the University of Michigan was hit with fines that could total up to $30 million, but avoided a postseason ban or the vacating of past accomplishments, including the program's Big Ten championships from 2021-23, and the Wolverines' national championship in 2023.

Moore was suspended as a result of the NCAA's findings for three total games. The second-year head coach has already served two of those games this season when he sat out the Central Michigan and Nebraska games, while he will miss the team's opener against Western Michigan to open the 2026 season. He was also levied a two-year show-cause order, which didn't hold much weight since Moore was already working for the Wolverines at the time of the announced punishment.

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, received a 10-year show-cause order, which essentially act as barriers to schools hiring him (and Stalions) for as long as those orders are in place. Harbaugh's new show-cause order will not begin until 2028 until after he serves a current show-cause that runs until that year relating to a prior NCAA case.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the trophy presentation after the 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ESPN report revealed that the NCAA's Division I Infractions Dashboard stated that Moore withdrew his appeal in the case of Sept. 29, with the university following suit on Oct. 6.

Initially, both the school and Moore vowed to appeal the penalties handed down from the NCAA.

"In a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- in the record," the university stated at the time.

With neither the school or Moore appealing the case, that should put an official wrap on the in-person scouting case that seemed to be the center of attention in college football since initial reports surfaced about Stalions' scheme during the middle of the 2023 season.

Despite the outside noise and Harbaugh serving two separate three-game suspensions that season, the Wolverines prevailed in all of their games on their way to a 15-0 season and winning their first national title since 1997.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field before the game against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

