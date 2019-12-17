Wolverine Digest
Carlo Kemp Expected To Return To Michigan For Fifth Year

MichaelSpath

Sources close to the program have informed Wolverine Digest that defensive tackle Carlo Kemp will be back next season for a fifth year of eligibility. 

The exact reasoning is unclear, in terms of it being a medical reason or being grandfathered in under the new redshirt rule, but it's all but official that he'll be back at U-M next fall.

Kemp played in all 12 games this season despite being less than 100 percent and did so admirably. Early on in the year Don Brown lauded Kemp for his efforts against Army specifically and seems to love what he brings to the table as a player and a leader. Kemp finished the season with 40 tackles including 4.5 for loss and two sacks despite playing the nose position at less than 300 pounds.

Getting Kemp back is huge for the starting rotation but also for depth at a position that looks quite thin on paper. To go along with Kemp, Michigan will have second-year players in Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith to play in the middle of the defensive line and that's really about it. Maybe Donovan Jeter contributes but he barely played in 2019 and seems destined for the transfer portal. The same can be said about Phillip Paea, if he's even playing defensive line still. Maybe former walk on Jess Speight gets a few snaps, but you aren't going to lean on him. 

Michigan likely needs to shop the transfer portal but getting Kemp back is massive for the position.

How big of a deal is it for Kemp to be coming back? What can he do next year? Comment below!!!

