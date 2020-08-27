SI.com
WolverineDigest
Ben Mason On His Position Switches, Social Justice Issues, Getting Through The Pandemic, More

BrandonBrown

Michigan senior fullback Ben Mason is one of the more interesting characters on the team. He showed that today during his time with the media but also displayed an ability to remain level head and rational when it came to some of the more major, bigger-than-sports topics. 

Mason addressed his switch back to fullback, how he's handled the cancellation of what would've been his senior season, social justice issues on a team where he's the minority and how he's trying to push younger players without an obvious payoff.

Overall it was a very informative, honest and open discussion with a player who has a very unique disposition about him.

