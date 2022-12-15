Michigan Football Offers A Rare Opportunity For Fans

Skip to main content

If you're a Michigan Football fan and will be in the Ann Arbor area on Saturday, you'll have the opportunity to catch an open practice - assuming you get there early enough. 

On Wednesday, the Michigan Football social media accounts announced that the Wolverines would be holding an open-practice prior to heading off to the Fiesta Bowl. The practice takes place at Al Glick Field House and the doors will open at 3:15, but the practice itself is limited to just 200 people. 

If you aren't able to squeeze yourself in to the limited capacity practice, there is another event immediately following the open practice that you might want to check out. 

According to the MDen, the 'Victors Fan Fest' will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Oosterbaan Fieldhouse, and is sponsored by the Michigan Army National Guard. Here's what will be provided:

  • Event Date and Time: December 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM
  • Event Location: Oosterbaan Fieldhouse 
  • Admission grants ONE (1) Person Entry Per Admission Ticket Purchased ($50)
  • Various Inflatable Stations For Kids
  • Photo/Autograph Stations with various players across multiple sports
  • Live DJ
  • Live Interview Area
