Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile Headed To The NFL

After it looked like outside linebackers coach Anthony Campanile would be spurning programs like Boston College and Rutgers to stay at Michigan, the young assistant now appears to be spurning the Wolverines for a shot at coaching in the NFL according to Pete Thamel.

Campanile will join the Miami Dolphins as an assistant under head coach Brian Flores. Campanile spent just one season at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh but immediately became a hot name as the coaching carousel started to turn after the regular season wrapped up.

Michigan and Harbaugh must now replace two assistant coaches who both had deep roots in the state of New Jersey, where U-M has had a lot of success over the past five years. Campanile, as well as Chris Partridge in a big way, who left Michigan to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, made U-M extremely formidable in The Garden State. It'll be interesting to see who Harbaugh decides to replace both of them with.

Will Harbaugh go with assistants who can continue to have a presence in Jersey? Will he use this as an opportunity to shake up his staff in a big way in terms of recruiting grounds? Comment below!!!