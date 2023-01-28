Former Wolverine Gets A Shot At Playing In The Rose Bowl Tonight

Michigan fans will get one more shot to see punter Brad Robbins wearing the winged helmet tonight, as he'll compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. For Robbins, the game takes place as a special venue if you're a Michigan fan - the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Robbins spent six years with the Michigan Football program, appearing in 44 games throughout his career. As a graduate student in 2022, Robbins started in all 14 games as the team's punter and holder, punted 43 times for 1,818 yards, forced 21 fair catches and had 16 punts land inside the 20-yard line.

As one of Michigan's most decorated punters in program history, Robbins is lso the program's only two-time recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest - an award given to the senior football player who demonstrates the most love and enthusiasm for the University of Michigan.