Skip to main content

Former Wolverine Gets A Shot At Playing In The Rose Bowl Tonight

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl takes place tonight in Pasadena, California at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Michigan fans will get one more shot to see punter Brad Robbins wearing the winged helmet tonight, as he'll compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. For Robbins, the game takes place as a special venue if you're a Michigan fan - the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. 

Robbins spent six years with the Michigan Football program, appearing in 44 games throughout his career. As a graduate student in 2022, Robbins started in all 14 games as the team's punter and holder, punted 43 times for 1,818 yards, forced 21 fair catches and had 16 punts land inside the 20-yard line. 

As one of Michigan's most decorated punters in program history, Robbins is lso the program's only two-time recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest - an award given to the senior football player who demonstrates the most love and enthusiasm for the University of Michigan. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

brad robbins
Football

Former Wolverine Gets A Shot At Playing In The Rose Bowl Tonight

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

JUST IN: Michigan Announces New Quarterbacks Coach

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Stadium
Football

LOOK: Michigan Stadium To Remove Seating Near Tunnel

By Christopher Breiler
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Michigan Falls To No. 1 Purdue In Ann Arbor

By Brandon Brown
Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards
Football

Corum, Edwards Most Productive Backfield Duo In Michigan Football History

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan football helmet
Football

Former Wolverine Lands Head Coaching Position At Wayne State

By Christopher Breiler
trevor keegan
Football

Trevor Keegan On Why He Returned To Michigan

By Christopher Breiler