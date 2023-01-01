Skip to main content

Michigan's Magical Season Ends With Tough Loss

All good things must come to an end eventually, and the Michigan Wolverines 2022 championship run is officially over.

Heading into Saturday's contest with No. 3 TCU, the narrative centered around the fact that No. 2 Michigan was just too big, too physical, and too dominant for the Horned Frogs. As it turns out, TCU was up for the challenge. 

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 lead, something nobody outside of the TCU faithful could have anticipated. Michigan made several early mistakes that kept points off of the board, and spent the remainder of the evening playing from behind. At times, it looked like the Wolverines were about to pull off an incredible come from behind victory...but each time, the Horned Frogs had an answer. 

DSC_6105

Sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy finished the evening completing 20/34 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions - one of which being a pick six for TCU's first touchdown of the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards, who had been so dominant against Ohio State and in the Big Ten championship game, was largely kept in check by the TCU defense - finishing the evening with 119 yards and zero touchdowns on 23 carries. 

Wide receivers Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson had arguably their best games of the season, and it was nearly enough to put Michigan back on top. Bell finished the evening with 135 yards and one touchdown on six receptions, while Wilson finished with 104 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. - including one rushing touchdown from 18 yards out. 

Though Michigan continued to fight and claw to stay in it, TCU made big play after big play. By the time it was all said and done, the Horned Frogs escaped with a 51-45 victory over Michigan - and the Wolverines magical season came to a disappointing and unexpected end. 

DSC_6626
Football

Michigan's Magical Season Ends With Tough Loss

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Michigan Picked A Hell Of A Time To Play Its Worst Game Of The Season

By Brandon Brown
donovan edwards
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. TCU

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy
Football

For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’

By Joshua Messe
michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Announces Game Day Uniforms

By Brandon Brown
michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag
Football

The Rebirth, Rise And Final Climb For Michigan Football

By Neal Sinha
jim harbaugh sonny dykes
Football

Jim Harbaugh And Sonny Dykes Take The Stage Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl

By Brandon Brown
michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

By Brandon Brown