Three Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Should Return In 2023

1. The Roster

There's no question about it: Even with recent departures to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, the Michigan Wolverines will return one of the most talented rosters in the Big Ten Conference in 2023.

Offensively, Harbaugh will have what is arguably the best in the conference - with weapons like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Roman Wilson, Darrius Clemons, and Colston Loveland all set to return. While there are still some question marks when it comes to the offensive line with guys like Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, Sherrone Moore has proven year after year that he can get the most out of his lineup - as evidenced by winning the Joe Moore award in back-to-back seasons.

Defensively, Michigan returns young talent in guys like Will Johnson (DB), Mason Graham (DL), and Derrick Moore (EDGE) - all receiving significant reps during their freshman season in Ann Arbor. Additionally, experienced guys like Mike Sainristil (DB), Rod Moore (DB), and Kris Jenkins (DL) will also return to Michigan in 2023. Throw in veteran edge rushers like Braiden McGregor and Eyabi Okie, and the Wolverines are likely to have one of the top defensive units in the country once again.

2. Michigan Can Reach 1,000 Wins

Not only does Harbaugh have the chance to win three consecutive conference championships since Gary Moeller did it in 1990-92, the Wolverines have a legitimate shot to become the first program in College Football history to reach 1,000 program wins (currently sitting at 989). Additionally, the Buckeyes return to Ann Arbor in 2023 and will certainly be looking for revenge after the embarrassment in Columbus this season. The Wolverines can make it three-straight wins over Ohio State for the first time since 1995-97.

Those would be incredible accomplishments to be a part of, especially if you're Jim Harbaugh. His history with the program, both as a player and a coach, would make the accomplishments that much more significant.

3. College Football Playoff History, a National Championship

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, no Big Ten team has ever made the Playoff in three consecutive seasons. The Wolverines have a very good shot at doing that in 2023, although it won't come easy. Here's a quick look at how the schedule stacks up next season:

Week One: East Carolina (8-5)

Week Two: UNLV (5-7)

Week Three: Bowling Green (6-7)

Week Four: Rutgers (4-8)

Week Five: at Nebraska (4-8)

Week Six: at Minnesota (9-4)

Week Seven: Indiana (4-8)

Week Eight: at Michigan State (5-7)

Bye

Wee Nine: Purdue (8-6)

Week Ten: at Penn State (11-2)

Week Eleven: at Maryland (8-5)

Week Twelve: Ohio State (11-2)

For two consecutive seasons, Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been one win away from competing for College Football's ultimate prize - and for two consecutive seasons, they have come up short. With so much working in his favor at this point, it would seem that a return to Michigan should be a no-brainer for Harbaugh. A national championship is still well within reach.

Of course, none of the potential accomplishments above include a shot at winning a Super Bowl - which is something that is still very much a part of Harbaugh's thought process. He was one win away from doing just that back in 2013 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, yet the game slipped away in the final moments. Making things worse, it was his brother, John, who defeated him as the Ravens claimed their 2nd Super Bowl trophy in franchise history.

With a reported interview with the Denver Broncos occurring this week, along with rumors surrounding the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, it remains to be seen whether or not the unfinished business (and contract) at Michigan will be enough to keep Harbaugh home.