REPORT: Harbaugh To Interview With Denver Broncos This Week

Another week, another 'Harbaugh to the NFL' rumor has surfaced - this time with the Denver Broncos.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Broncos are planning to interview Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy earlier this week. In his report, Pelissero says that the interview will be conducted virtually and that Harbaugh is one of multiple candidates that the Broncos intend to interview this week.

Just days ago, Harbaugh released a statement through the University of Michigan saying that he still plans to be Michigan's head coach in 2023 - though his wording certainly left open the possibility of coaching elsewhere.

"As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," a portion of the statement read.

That doesn't exactly sound like the definitive answer most Michigan fans were hoping for.

Even so, it still seems like Harbaugh's preference - for now - is to remain in Ann Arbor, though it may require a lucrative and long-term contract extension in to make that happen at this point.

Another interesting twist in the Harbaugh rumors centers around a report that surfaced this morning from CBS Sports' Jonathan James. When it comes to Harbaugh's flirtation with Carolina last week, James claims it was Harbaugh's camp that was pursuing the head coaching vacancy with the Panthers - not the other way around.

Sources tell CBS Sports that Harbaugh -- or his representation -- had been calling Tepper with some regularity in recent weeks. Tepper eventually held a conversation with Harbaugh, but it was never characterized as a job interview for the permanent head coaching job in Carolina.

Reports out of Minnesota about Harbaugh's interview last year with the Vikings made Tepper wary, sources say. A lengthy interview between the Vikings and Harbaugh last January didn't result in an offer, and sources describe Harbaugh's behavior during the interview as "odd."

We'll continue to update this story in the coming days as interviews are set to take place.