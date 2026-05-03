Patrick Mahomes Injury Timeline: Chiefs QB Could Return for OTAs Amid ACL Recovery

Nearly five months after going down with a season-ending injury, Patrick Mahomes appears on track to return for OTAs.

The Chiefs quarterback suffered a torn ACL and LCL during a Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers, a game that also sealed the Chiefs would miss the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era and just the second time under coach Andy Reid. Mahomes underwent surgery the following day and has since spent much of the offseason rehabbing his injuries. As such, he is set to be able to participate when OTAs begin later this month, on May 26-28, though he could be limited.

“We’ll have to see on that. He is in a good position to be able to do some things,” Reid said of Mahomes, via ESPN. “... If he can do some things, [he'll do it]. Phase 2 [of the offseason program], remember, there's no contact, and there's no offense vs. defense. It's Phase 3 that you get into that. Once you start the clock, then the clock’s gotta be rolling, you just have to evaluate what you want to do there. He's in a position where he can do everything, I think.”

“I know he’s doing a lot of stuff right now,” Reid added. “That’s what I can give you. He is throwing the ball, he does it on his own.”

Back in March, Mahomes posted a video of himself dropping back and throwing a football for the first time since his injury, just three months later.

While Mahomes has dealt with injuries and briefly missed time on the field earlier in his career, this is easily the most serious injury he has faced since entering the NFL. He is the latest quarterback working to return from an ACL tear, and will look to have the successful comeback that others such as Joe Burrow and Tom Brady have had. Since Mahomes’s injury took place so late in the season, the Chiefs have yet to determine if Mahomes will be ready to go by Week 1 in early September, though Reid has previously acknowledged they’ve got to be “smart” with his injury.

Mahomes is certainly determined not to miss the start of the 2026 season. He told reporters in January that it is his goal to be ready for Week 1 with no restrictions, and his doctor said it is a possibility for him to be back by then. The Chiefs do not know who they will play yet in Week 1, but that will be announced later this month when the full NFL schedule is released.

If Mahomes isn’t ready to go by Week 1, the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields earlier this offseason, who’d presumably start in his place. The Chiefs also have quarterbacks Chris Oladokun and rookie Garrett Nussmeier on their depth chart.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated