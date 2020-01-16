BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

With Chris Partridge heading to Ole Miss to become the defensive coordinator and Anthony Campanile off to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh has two spots to fill and has reportedly filled one of them with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

The news has been reported by several credible people within the Michigan beat, including Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Angelique Chengelis, with an official announcement likely pending.

Shoop guided Penn State's defense to a very successful season in 2016. The Nittany Lions finished the season with the Big Ten's top scoring defense that year. He achieved similar success as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator. The Bulldogs had the SEC's top scoring defense in 2018. Despite a pretty successful tenure at Mississippi State, he was not retained when Mike Leach was hired as the new head coach for the Bulldogs. As of now, it's unclear exactly what Shoop will coach at Michigan but he's been a defensive coordinator, defensive back or safeties coach dating all the way back to 1991.

Shoop was born in Pennsylvania and played wide receiver at Yale, so while he's not a New Jersey guy like Partridge and Campanile, he's from the same general region of the country and shouldn't have a problem recruiting there. As a position coach/coordinator, he's highly regarded. As a recruiter, he's likely a step down from Campanile and definitely is when compared to Partridge. Still, most already view this is a very good hire by Jim Harbaugh as we await official word from the university.

