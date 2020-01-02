Wolverine Digest
Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks Seniors After Season-Ending Loss

Brandon Brown

Michigan fans are bummed that their Wolverines lost another bowl game under Jim Harbaugh but their feelings can't compare to the seniors on the roster. Captain Khaleke Hudson was shown on TV with his face buried in his helmet as the clock ran down and Shea Patterson didn't have many words when asked about his two years at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh was once a Michigan senior as well, so he gets it. He spoke about the special group of seniors who wore the winged helmet for the last time in the Citrus Bowl and very clearly loved coaching those guys.

Which senior will be the most missed? Who was your favorite senior? Comment below!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace

The Citrus Bowl didn't reveal to us anything we didn't already know about Michigan football—and that's the problem.

Way Too Early Michigan Football Prediction For 2020

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2019 season has just ended, and while this preview will certainly change with departures, additions and glimpses of the team this spring, we go game-by-game forecasting 2020.

Five Quick Hits: Michigan Simply Cannot Hang With Alabama

Brandon Brown

Michigan kept it close for a half, but Alabama proved to be too much for the Wolverines, beating Michigan 35-16.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson's Day Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Shea Patterson did not play his best game against the Crimson Tide but you'd never know it listening to Jim Harbaugh.

Reaction & Analysis: Groundhog Day For Michigan Football In Citrus Bowl Loss

MichaelSpath

Nothing was surprising in Michigan's 35-16 loss to Alabama - not the big plays allowed defensively, not the poor QB play, nor the lack of execution at critical moments.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here's what we think will happen for Michigan against Alabama.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

BREAKING: Stephen Spanellis Announces Transfer From Michigan

Brandon Brown

Offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis announced via Instagram that he will be transferring from Michigan.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.