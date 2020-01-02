Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks Seniors After Season-Ending Loss

Michigan fans are bummed that their Wolverines lost another bowl game under Jim Harbaugh but their feelings can't compare to the seniors on the roster. Captain Khaleke Hudson was shown on TV with his face buried in his helmet as the clock ran down and Shea Patterson didn't have many words when asked about his two years at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh was once a Michigan senior as well, so he gets it. He spoke about the special group of seniors who wore the winged helmet for the last time in the Citrus Bowl and very clearly loved coaching those guys.

