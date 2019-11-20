Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Jordan Glasgow Gives Ultimate Compliment To Teammates

Brandon Brown

As of November 4, senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

The former walk on is second on the team with 71 tackles including 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He was asked about being a finalist for the award and he couldn't compliment his teammates fast enough. He humbly appreciated the recognition, but he made it all about his fellow linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Cameron McGrone.

Brown's Breakdown

How can you not love this kid? He's a former walk on who is now being recognized for a massive positional award and what does he do? He downplays how good he's been and says he's not even one of the best linebackers on his own team.

Glasgow is the epitome of being a team player but he's a damn good football player at the same time. He's a bit limited athletically in terms of being fluid in space but he can run and he really lays the wood when he hits a ball carrier.

Earlier this season, veteran cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich gave Glasgow some extremely high praise, which obviously tells you what the staff thinks of him.

"He can run, and he’s strong. He’s pretty damn good," Zordich said. "I think you’ll be seeing him on Sundays, too. I think he’s going to be out there with his brothers.” 

Jordan didn't hit the genetic lottery as much as older brothers Graham and Ryan at just 6-1, 226 pounds, but he's made the most of his opportunities and it may just result in a roster spot in the league.

What has impressed you about Glasgow this year? Do you think he can play in the NFL? Comment below!!!

