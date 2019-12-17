Wolverine Digest
Video: Kwity Paye Talks Winning Richard Katcher Award With Aidan Hutchinson

Brandon Brown

Junior defensive linemen Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson have famously been recognized as Salt and Pepper throughout the course of the season and, on Sunday night, their legend grew even more.

Paye and Hutchinson jointly took home the Richard Katcher Award, which is given to the most outstanding defensive lineman. Paye finished the year with 49 tackles including 12.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks, while Hutchinson recorded 63 tackles including 8.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Both were obviously extremely productive and consistent, which gave Paye a chance to talk about the duo winning the award and stepping up when there were some question marks heading into 2019.

Who do you think was better of the two? How good can they be next year? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

