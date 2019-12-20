Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Tight End

Heading into the 2019 season, Michigan had a pretty good pair of experienced tight ends in senior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Nick Eubanks along with touted true freshman Erick All. Even redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker ended up playing well while McKeon was out with an injury so overall, the group was solid.

All and Schoonmaker were used pretty sparingly, so it was mostly Eubanks and McKeon doing the damage from the tight end position. Neither of them lit the world on fire, but they were solid in the run game and also became reliable targets for Shea Patterson in the red zone.

Michael Spath recently asked a very direct question about the group on Twitter — who was Michigan's top offensive lineman this season?

More than 600 people voted and Eubanks came out ahead, but not by much. He brought in 59 percent of the votes, with McKeon garnering the other 40 percent.

All and Schoonmaker combined for just three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, so obviously the bulk of the work was done by Eubanks and McKeon. Eubanks finished the regular season with 23 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns. McKeon missed three games due to a slight knee injury but his numbers weren't far off of Eubanks'. The senior finished with 13 for 235 and two scores.

Both tight ends were good, but the passing game struggled to take off early in the year. Even Michigan's extremely talented group of wide receivers failed to put up big numbers. Hopefully in year two under Josh Gattis, every pass catcher, including the tight ends, will have more success.

