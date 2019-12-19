Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Offensive Line

Heading into the 2019 season, Michigan's offensive line was projected to be one of the best in the Big Ten and the country. Senior left tackle Jon Runyan Jr., senior left guard Ben Bredeson and senior right guard Michael Owenu were all returning starters as was junior center Cesar Ruiz. Redshirt freshman left tackle Jalen Mayfield was the newcomer to the group and he ended up being damn good in his starting role as well.

The senior trio, along with Ruiz all shined at different times and in different areas. Runyan, along with Mayfield, did a great job containing some very talented pass rushers, including Ohio State's Chase Young, while the interior guys let up one of the fewest sack totals in the country. As for the group's run blocking, dominating rushing performances against Illinois and Notre Dame proved that the unit was balanced and talented.

Michael Spath recently asked a very direct question about the group on Twitter — who was Michigan's top offensive lineman this season?

Almost 1,500 people weighed in and Bredeson came away with 43 percent of the votes, which is to be expected. If I had voted, I would've tabbed Bredeson as well. Ruiz was actually second, garnering 29 percent, with Runyan Jr. and Owenu checking in at third and fourth place with 17 and 11 percent of the votes respectively.

Runyan was selected as a consensus first team All-Big Ten offensive lineman this season. He was actually injured to start the year, giving redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes a chance to show what he can do, but was very good once healthy.

Bredeson was also a consensus pick for first team and will leave Michigan is one of the most respected and trusted offensive linemen in U-M history as a two-time team captain.

Ruiz was selected to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and the third team by the media. He started every game available during his sophomore and junior seasons. He'll have a decision to make in terms of his NFL future, but it's believed he'll be back in a winged helmet next year.

Onwenu was selected to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches, and was an honorable mention by the media. Mayfield was also given an honorable mention.

It'll be very tough to replace solid guards like Bredeson and Onwenu, but U-M has some nice pieces in place for next year with Hayes and Mayfield starting at the tackles and a very experienced captain-type in Ruiz at center.

Who do you think Michigan's best lineman was this season? How does the group look to you next year? Comment below!!!